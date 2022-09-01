SNAP Schedule: Wisconsin QUEST Card FoodShare Benefits for September 2022

FoodShare, Wisconsin’s version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed monthly to FoodShare accounts, which are linked to Wisconsin QUEST cards.

The Wisconsin QUEST card looks like a plastic debit card and has your name, card number and the QUEST logo. The QUEST card can be used to pay for food at stores and some farmers’ markets. It can also be used anywhere that accepts EBT payments online.

To find out where you can use your FoodShare benefits, check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator. Click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address. For a list of markets that accept FoodShare benefits, visit here.

According to the Wisconsin DHS, your family may be able to get benefits if you don’t earn enough money to pay for basic necessities. If your family’s gross monthly income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, then your household passes the gross income test. However, there are different income limits for people who are at least 60 years old, disabled and not able to buy and prepare their own food.

To apply for the FoodShare program, you can apply online through the ACCESS website, call your local agency, visit your agency or fill out a paper application.

Wisconsin FoodShare benefits are sent out over the first 15 days of every month, based on the eighth digit of your Social Security number. Here is the deposit schedule for September 2022:

Eighth digit of SSN is: Benefits available: 0 Sept. 2nd 1 Sept. 3rd 2 Sept. 5th 3 Sept. 6th 4 Sept. 8th 5 Sept. 9th 6 Sept. 11th 7 Sept. 12th 8 Sept. 14th 9 Sept. 15th

