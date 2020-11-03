Advertiser Disclosure

Things You Can Get for Free on Election Day and Night

Grab one or more of these Election Day freebies while you can.
By Cynthia Measom Start Saving Now

Although it’s anyone’s guess how the election will turn out this year, one thing is for sure: You can enjoy some great perks on Nov. 3. Plenty of businesses are offering tantalizing Election Day freebies. From delicious treats and eats to a complimentary massage, see what you can score today.

Boston Market: The chain is vowing to “keep you fed for the late night ahead.” Visit your nearest location after 9 p.m., and pick up one free slider on election night.

Chili’s: Sip away your election — and pandemic — stress with a Presidente Margarita for only $5 through Nov. 3. You can refresh yourself in the restaurant or by getting the drink to go. Plus, you’ll receive a free, limited-edition sticker that shows you support the El Presidente Margarita Party.

Enlightened: Snag a free Enlightened ice cream coupon just for showing the brand you voted and tagging it @eatenlightened. Fun suggestions include snapping a post-vote selfie, taking a picture of your “I Voted” sticker or telling why you think it’s important to vote. Plus, one lucky person will win a year’s worth of Enlightened.

GrubHub: If ordering in is your plan for election night, check out GrubHub’s savings offers for more than 30 popular restaurants on Nov. 3. Find nearby deals in the app’s Perks tab, which include free delivery or a discount for eateries like California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang’s, Red Lobster and Burger King.

Krispy Kreme: The famous doughnut chain wants to help you celebrate “doughmocracy” this Election Day with a free original glazed doughnut. Offer is valid in-store only on Nov. 3.

McDonald’s: Starting Nov. 3 through Nov. 8, the burger chain is offering you a chance to sweeten your day for free. Order any size premium roasted or iced coffee in the McDonald’s app and you’ll score a complimentary bakery treat — an apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll.

Planet Fitness: Perhaps you need to work off a little election day stress. Swing by Planet Fitness to take advantage of a free HydroMassage and workout Nov. 3 through Nov. 8. Find the closest location here.

Torchy’s Tacos: Nov. 3 is the last day to pick up The Washingtonian taco — a nod to founder Mike Rypka. The taco, which is part of Torchy’s “Tacos/Queso 2020” campaign, consists of a flour tortilla filled with smoked pulled pork, grilled onions, jack cheese, pickles, sour cream, fresh avocado and chipotle BBQ sauce for $5.75. 

About the Author

Cynthia Measom

Cynthia Measom is a personal finance writer and editor with over 12 years of collective experience. Her articles have been featured in MSN, Aol, Yahoo Finance, INSIDER, Houston Chronicle, The Seattle Times and The Network Journal. She attended the University of Texas at Austin and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

