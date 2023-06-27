Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Walmart Expands Free Grocery Delivery — Is It Time to Ditch Amazon Prime?

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13979337ak)Walmart logo is seen on the shop in Williston, United States on June 19, 2023.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Shutterstock.com

Over the last few years, online grocery shopping has exploded. With just a few taps, you can order groceries and have them delivered right to your doorstep. Amazon has been one of the biggest leaders in the digital grocery business, but new data shows that Amazon Prime members are more likely to buy groceries online through Walmart.

Avoid: 8 Major Appliances That Are Wastes of Money
Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Coresight Research surveyed Amazon Prime members in April, and about 60% of respondents said they purchased groceries online from Walmart at least once in the past 12 months, Business Insider reported. Fifty-five percent said they ordered groceries online from Amazon Fresh or through Amazon’s website, while under 14% said they ordered from Whole Foods at least once, an Amazon-owned supermarket chain.

Sujeet Naik, an analyst at Coresight, says Walmart’s growth in popularity among Prime members comes as the retailer expands its online grocery offerings. Naik told Business Insider that the retailer is opening new fulfillment centers and offers free grocery delivery for members of its subscription program, Walmart+.

Earlier this year, Amazon began charging delivery fees for Fresh grocery orders under $150, GOBankingRates reported at the time. Previously, Prime shoppers enjoyed free delivery if they ordered at least $35 worth of items. Walmart+ subscribers still receive free delivery on groceries of at least $35.

Make Your Money Work for You

CNBC Select compared Amazon Prime and Walmart+ and found that while both offer a 30-day free trial, Amazon’s monthly cost is $14.99 versus $12.95 per month for Walmart+. Choosing an annual plan for either subscription can help save you money — Amazon Prime is $139 while Walmart+ costs $98 — but the annual savings are much greater with Walmart+.

I Worked at Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Insider Secrets You Should Know
I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

Despite Walmart expanding its services, Coresight found that Prime members are still more likely than non-Prime shoppers to order from Amazon-owned grocers. Only 7% of non-Prime members said they ordered groceries online from Whole Foods in the last year, but 32% of non-Prime shoppers bought groceries online through Amazon Fresh or Amazon.com.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

Saving Money

25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

If Pattern Persists, Costco Could Raise Membership Fees by $5 in September

Shopping

If Pattern Persists, Costco Could Raise Membership Fees by $5 in September

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

Saving Money

Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Savings Advice

10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Alternatives That Are Cheaper Than Amazon Prime’s Services

Savings Advice

8 Alternatives That Are Cheaper Than Amazon Prime's Services

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Expensive Cities Where You Can Live Comfortably as a Renter on the Median Income

Saving Money

4 Expensive Cities Where You Can Live Comfortably as a Renter on the Median Income

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Ways Smart People Save Money When Buying Groceries

Saving Money

15 Ways Smart People Save Money When Buying Groceries

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Dollar Tree Items You Need for the Fourth of July

Saving Money

7 Dollar Tree Items You Need for the Fourth of July

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

As Summer Travel Intensifies, Avoid These Airports Known for Delays

Travel

As Summer Travel Intensifies, Avoid These Airports Known for Delays

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Purchases Millennials Almost Always Regret

Savings Advice

10 Purchases Millennials Almost Always Regret

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Amazon Prime Day Has Special Deals by Invite Only — How To Get Yours

Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Has Special Deals by Invite Only -- How To Get Yours

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Price Tag Secrets That Could Help You Save Even More

Shopping

5 Costco Price Tag Secrets That Could Help You Save Even More

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy These 6 Grocery Items at Costco

Saving Money

Don't Buy These 6 Grocery Items at Costco

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs

Saving Money

25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Spent More on My House Renovations Because of Inflation: Here Are My Regrets

Saving Money

I Spent More on My House Renovations Because of Inflation: Here Are My Regrets

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!