Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Have This Iconic McDonald’s McGold Card — Here’s How To Win One & Free Food For Life

shaunl / Getty Images

Dreams — made of hamburgers and McRibs — really do come true, and now (just like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Rob Lowe) you too can have the very elusive, quasi-mythical McGold card.

See: 2 Simple Ways To Save on Your McDonald’s Order

Find: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

As part of McDonald’s’ holiday promotional event — SZN of Sharing — the top prize will get you one of those much coveted and fabled cards, which entitles the holder to free McDonald’s meals for life: two meals per week for 50 years.

The winner will also be able to choose three friends who will receive a card as well, “because as true fans know, McDonald’s just tastes better when shared,” the company said in a press release.

Starting Dec. 5, every purchase using the McDonald’s App gets you one step closer to the card, the company said.

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift — a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA exec, said in the release. “Just by using the McDonald’s App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald’s this holiday season.”

Make Your Money Work for You

How do you enter the contest?

There are two ways to enter. Participants who have the McDonald’s app and are enrolled in the Rewards program will automatically receive one entry when using the McDonald’s app in connection with any purchase from a participating restaurant, the company said.

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

More: McDonald’s McRib Farewell May Actually Impact the Stock Market — Here’s How

For those not wanting to make a purchase, starting Dec. 5, participants can visit www.mcdonaldsforlifesweeps.com/amoe and enter the contest once a day.

More From GOBankingRates