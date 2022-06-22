When SNAP EBT Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive July Payments

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households and is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina. SNAP recipients receive monthly benefits through their SNAP account, which is linked to the South Carolina EBT card.

SNAP EBT cards work just like debit cards and can be used anywhere that accepts EBT cards as payment, which is most grocery stores and large retailers. SNAP recipients in South Carolina can also use their EBT cards at authorized retailers, like Walmart and Amazon, to make online purchases of eligible food items.

Benefits can be used to purchase most food items, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. This also rules out rotisserie chicken and prepared deli foods.

To apply for SNAP online in South Carolina, visit the DSS Benefits Portal. To apply in person, by mail or fax, contact any DSS county office. To check whether or not you are potentially eligible for SNAP benefits, select “Am I Eligible” on the DSS Benefits Portal.

If you filed a new SNAP application, benefits are available the day following your case approval. For an ongoing SNAP case, benefits are sent out on the same day every month — between the 1st and the 19th. The day you receive your SNAP benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

South Carolina has two different SNAP schedules. If you started receiving benefits after Sept. 1, 2012, this is when to expect your July deposit:

Case # ends in Benefits available 1 11th of the month 2 2nd of the month 3 13th of the month 4 4th of the month 5 15th of the month 6 6th of the month 7 17th of the month 8 8th of the month 9 19th of the month 0 10th of the month

If you started receiving SNAP benefits continuously before Sept. 1, 2012, your benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 10th of every month. Here is the schedule for July:

Case # ends in Benefits available 1 1st of the month 2 2nd of the month 3 3rd of the month 4 4th of the month 5 5th of the month 6 6th of the month 7 7th of the month 8 8th of the month 9 9th of the month 0 10th of the month

