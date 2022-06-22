Advertiser Disclosure
When SNAP EBT Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive July Payments

By Josephine Nesbit

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households and is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina. SNAP recipients receive monthly benefits through their SNAP account, which is linked to the South Carolina EBT card.

SNAP EBT cards work just like debit cards and can be used anywhere that accepts EBT cards as payment, which is most grocery stores and large retailers. SNAP recipients in South Carolina can also use their EBT cards at authorized retailers, like Walmart and Amazon, to make online purchases of eligible food items.

Benefits can be used to purchase most food items, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. This also rules out rotisserie chicken and prepared deli foods.

To apply for SNAP online in South Carolina, visit the DSS Benefits Portal. To apply in person, by mail or fax, contact any DSS county office. To check whether or not you are potentially eligible for SNAP benefits, select “Am I Eligible” on the DSS Benefits Portal.

If you filed a new SNAP application, benefits are available the day following your case approval. For an ongoing SNAP case, benefits are sent out on the same day every month — between the 1st and the 19th. The day you receive your SNAP benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

South Carolina has two different SNAP schedules. If you started receiving benefits after Sept. 1, 2012, this is when to expect your July deposit:

Case # ends inBenefits available
111th of the month
22nd of the month
313th of the month
44th of the month
515th of the month
66th of the month
717th of the month
88th of the month
919th of the month
010th of the month

If you started receiving SNAP benefits continuously before Sept. 1, 2012, your benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 10th of every month. Here is the schedule for July:

Case # ends inBenefits available
11st of the month
22nd of the month
33rd of the month
44th of the month
55th of the month
66th of the month
77th of the month
88th of the month
99th of the month
010th of the month

