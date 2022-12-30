Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023

FoodShare, Wisconsin’s version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare accounts according to the same monthly schedule. January’s payments will also include the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023.

According to the Wisconsin DHS, your family may be able to get benefits if you don’t earn enough money to pay for basic necessities. If your family’s gross monthly income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, then your household passes the gross income test. However, there are different income limits for people who are at least 60 years old, disabled and not able to buy and prepare their own food.

To apply for the FoodShare program, you can apply online through the ACCESS website, call your local agency, visit your agency or fill out a paper application. If approved for FoodShare, you will receive the Wisconsin QUEST card, which looks like a plastic debit card and has your name, card number and the QUEST logo.

Wisconsin FoodShare benefits come with additional perks — like discounts on certain products and services. For example, FoodShare recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription for $6.99 per month. Your QUEST card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. Free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is also available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

Wisconsin FoodShare benefits are sent out over the first 15 days of every month, based on the eighth digit of your Social Security number. Here is the deposit schedule for January 2023:

Eighth digit of SSN is: Benefits available: 0 Jan. 2nd 1 Jan. 3rd 2 Jan. 5th 3 Jan. 6th 4 Jan. 8th 5 Jan. 9th 6 Jan. 11th 7 Jan. 12th 8 Jan. 14th 9 Jan. 15th

The QUEST card can be used to pay for food at grocery stores and some retailers. It can also be used anywhere that accepts EBT payments online. Participating farmers’ markets in Wisconsin will also accept FoodShare benefits for market purchases.

FoodShare benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables.

Meat, poultry and fish.

Dairy products.

Breads and cereals.

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages.

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with FoodShare are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Wisconsin, you also can’t use your benefits to purchase hot meals.

To find out where you can use your FoodShare benefits, check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator. Click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address. For a list of markets that accept FoodShare benefits, visit here.

