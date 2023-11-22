Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Health

White House Makes Free COVID Tests Available for the Holidays — Here’s How To Get Yours

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Close Up Of Woman At Home Reading Instructions On Supply Of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Testing Kits.
Daisy-Daisy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ahead of the holidays and at a time when traveling and gatherings abound, the White House is making free COVID-19 tests available once again.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order an additional four free at-⁠home tests beginning Nov. 20, according to the government’s COVIDTests.gov website.

The government re-opened its program on Sept. 25. Individuals who did not order tests this fall may place two orders, for a total of eight tests.

“Your order of COVID tests is completely free — you won’t even pay for shipping,” according to the website.

Here’s what you need to know about your order:

You can order tests by going on COVIDTests.gov. Clicking the “Order Free At-Home Tests” button directs you to a U.S. Postal Service site. Fill out the form, and orders will ship free starting the week of Nov. 27. If you haven’t ordered tests since the program reopened on Sept. 25, you’ll see a message after you place your first order that you’re eligible to place a second one.

There is a notice stating that “tests may show ‘expired’ dates on the box, but the FDA has extended those dates.”

According to Axios, the Biden administration has distributed more than 1.6 billion free tests, including more than 800 million tests through the COVIDTests.gov website.

Make Your Money Work for You

And as ABC News reported, since September, 14.5 million households have ordered tests, and 58 million tests have been shipped, according to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, or ASPR, a department within the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’re going to see families gather with older loved ones and younger loved ones and it’s important that they are able to protect their loved ones from COVID as we head into the winter months,” Dawn O’Connell, head of ASPR, told ABC News.

“So we think opening [COVIDTests.Gov] up right before the winter holidays really kick in is going to be very important for the American people, to provide this access for the free four tests again,” she added.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Is Home Depot Open on Thanksgiving?

Shopping

Is Home Depot Open on Thanksgiving?

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Luxury Cars Wealthy People Wouldn’t Buy

Saving Money

10 Luxury Cars Wealthy People Wouldn't Buy

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Food Items That Have the Best Deals in the Fall

Saving Money

9 Walmart Food Items That Have the Best Deals in the Fall

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Driving Home For Thanksgiving? Get the Cheapest Gas in These States

Saving Money

Driving Home For Thanksgiving? Get the Cheapest Gas in These States

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Gas Prices Over Thanksgiving Holiday Could Drop to 2020 Levels, Saving Drivers ‘Over Half a Billion Dollars’

Travel

Gas Prices Over Thanksgiving Holiday Could Drop to 2020 Levels, Saving Drivers 'Over Half a Billion Dollars'

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Best Gifts To Buy Secondhand This Holiday Season, According To Thrifting Experts

Saving Money

6 Best Gifts To Buy Secondhand This Holiday Season, According To Thrifting Experts

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Black Friday Mobile Apps To Help You Find the Best Deals

Shopping

6 Black Friday Mobile Apps To Help You Find the Best Deals

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Saving Money

12 Vintage and Antique Furniture Pieces That Could Be Worth a Fortune

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?

Shopping

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 -- Are You Taking Advantage?

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Target Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Shopping

Target Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Pass Up

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Costco Shopping Hacks To Try in 2023

Shopping

4 Costco Shopping Hacks To Try in 2023

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Best New Money-Saving Items Coming to Costco This Winter

Shopping

12 Best New Money-Saving Items Coming to Costco This Winter

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

Savings Advice

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Black Friday 2023: Luxury Items You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Saving Money

Black Friday 2023: Luxury Items You Shouldn't Pass Up

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!