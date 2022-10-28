10 Unique, Affordable Gifts Under $30 For Holiday Season 2022

recep-bg / Getty Images

It might still be October, but for retailers, it’s time to toast the holiday season with deals, discounts and details of online and in-store sales.

For many consumers, it might be too early to pick things off your gift list, but it’s not too early to think about what you are going to buy. With the amount of gift guides and store flyers that will soon be bombarding your mailbox — and inbox — you won’t have a choice.

Buying perfect, just-for-you gifts is challenging and time-consuming, which is why a list of unique, under $30 gifts for you to consider follows.

1. Unzipped Glass Zipper Bag: $20 at Uncommon Goods

This glass homage to the plastic zippered bag looks like a piece of contemporary art and holds anything you want. Candy looks great in it. A sandwich, not so much.

2. Personalized Polaroid Coasters: $21.64/$22.46 at Amazon

Get nostalgic with these amazing, personalized Polaroid tempered glass coasters made by Mustard. Choose between clear frames and “retro gold.”

3. Hidden Pocket Scrunchie: $20 at Uncommon Goods

The ideal companion for a pocketless outfit, these hidden pocket scrunchies can hold all your valuables. Comes in a set of two lavender and blue velvet hair scrunchies.

4. Personalized Name Crayon: $4 per letter at KagesKrayons on Etsy

Made from 100% non-toxic crayons, these letter crayons will make a cool and colorful gift for creative kids. Each name ordered comes in an assortment of different shades of red, yellow, blue, green, orange, purple, pink, black, gray and brown. The product is shipped in a box, ready to give.

5. Indoor Cactus Grow Kit: $28.49 at Overstock

Cacti are fashionable and resilient gifts that require little care. A prickly pear cactus will compliment any home, office or classroom with its beauty and calming character. If you are worried about the plant’s spikes, for almost the same price, try an indoor basil or hydroponic mint plant for the foodie in your life.

6. Custom Face Socks: $3.49 at PetPartyCo on Etsy

Ever been disappointed with a gift you received? If so, chances are it was socks. Handmade by local Portland, Oregon, moms from polyester, nylon and “love,” these socks can be custom printed from any face photo and are a fun gift for the goofiest person on your list.

7. 4-piece Head-to-Toe Hydrator Set: $30 at Macy’s

Many would agree that a problem-free day in the kitchen is never guaranteed when it comes to the holiday feast. Give the one who does the bulk of the work a hydrating treat from Kiehl’s. This hydrating set includes Kiehl’s’ beloved ultra facial cream, creamy eye treatment with avocado, ultimate strength hand salve and creme de corps.

8. Scotch-Ness Critter Chilling Stone: $30 at Uncommon Goods

You won’t have to look hard for the elusive Scottish sea creature in your glass of choice, depending on what you’re drinking, of course! The food-grade stainless steel chiller needs three hours of quiet time in your freezer before it can come out and play.

9. Samosa Plush Chew Toy: $17.99 at DesiPaws on Etsy

The holiday season is a special time for all members of your family, including four-legged ones. Yes, you read this one correctly — this pet chew toy is a smiling samosa! While not as tasty, it does have that crinkly sound that dogs adore plus a squeaker inside.

10. Bath Bombs Ultra Lux Gift Set: $12.34 at Amazon

This 6-pack of XXL fizzies with Dead Sea salt cocoa and shea essential oils is natural, handmade and vegan. Best of all, the bombs are great (and cheap!) gifts for anyone on your holiday gift list who isn’t allergic to relaxing.

