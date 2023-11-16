Black Friday: 7 Best Online Deals If You Don’t Want to Battle Crowds

With so many retailers offering Black Friday deals online (including early Black Friday deals), you don’t have to battle crowds to score great offers this Black Friday. Here are seven of the best online deals we found.

1. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Walmart)

Amp up your music listening experience with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (complete with the Apple W1 headphone chip). Currently listed for $169 at Walmart, the retailer is putting the headphones on sale for $99 on November 22, 2023.

2. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop (Best Buy)

If you’re searching for a new laptop for yourself or a loved one, consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch touch-screen laptop (which boasts 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD), which Best Buy has significantly marked down. You can now get the laptop for $999.99, a much lower price than $1,539.99, which the retailer has highlighted as the “Was” price.

3. ErgoChair Core (Autonomous)

If you sit behind a desk for work or school, you can do so more comfortably with an ergonomic chair. Autonomous, a company that designs and builds workspace products, has listed its ErgoChair Core for $199, a $200 markdown from the original price, $399.

4. Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials 5-Quart Air Fryer (Target)

Want to add some variety to your cooking heading into the new year? Then check out the 5-quart air fryer from Sur La Table that Target has put on sale for $39.99 (if purchased online). The original price Target listed is $79.99.

5. Pit Boss Pro Series 850-Square Inch Wood Pellet Grill (Lowe’s)

If you prefer grilling, you can save $100 on a model from a popular brand. At Lowe’s, you can grab a Pit Boss Pro Series 850-Square Inch Wood Pellet Grill for $499 until November 22, 2023 (the original price on the retailer’s site is $599).

6. Coffee Center 2-in-1 Coffeemaker (Cuisinart)

With Cusinart’s Coffee Center 2-in-1 Coffeemaker, you can make fewer coffee runs — and keep more of your money. The company has dropped the price of this coffeemaker from $199.95 to $139.95.

7. Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor (Macy’s)

If smoothies are more of your thing than coffee, then the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor could be a good option. You can snag it for $99.95 right now at Macy’s instead of paying $199.95, the retailer’s usual price.

