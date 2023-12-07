Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

Dollar Tree: 7 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy Early This Year

2 min Read
By Tina Nazerian
Dollar Tree Storefront stock photo
M. Suhail / iStock.com

Stocking stuffers are not only fun to get, they’re also fun to give. But the costs can add up fast while you’re holiday shopping.

You don’t have to hunt down cheap options at Walmart or Target — the Dollar Tree currently has various fun stocking stuffers for sale. Here are seven you might want to pick up for $1.25 each (you can avoid a minimum order quantity for each item by shopping in-store).

1. Fuzzy Friends Sitting Stuffed Bears

A child doesn’t need a brand-name stuffed animal to be happy this holiday season. This adorable stuffed animal bear is available in three colors, and is a simple way to bring a smile to a child’s face.

2. Classic Games Jumbo Checkers

Have a board game enthusiast in your life? You can get them a Checkers board game that they can turn to when they’re in the mood for a classic.

3. Christmas House Pet-Themed Mini Memo Pads with Pens

Many people opt for digital notes these days, but there’s something to be said about jotting down notes by hand. With an adorable memo pad (each has a pet on the cover wearing a Santa hat) that comes with a pen, you can give someone a lighthearted twist to notetaking.

4. Christmas House Christmas Pencils

Pencils are always useful to have at home, work or school. You can buy  Christmas-themed pencils (16 in each set) and distribute them among your family and friends.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Jumbo Christmas Coloring & Activity Book

Coloring and activity books are a great way to keep kids occupied, especially during winter break. These Christmas coloring and activity books (128 pages each) will help the kids in your life get creative this holiday season.

6. Jumbo Christmas Storybook

The holiday season is filled with timeless stories. These Christmas storybooks (available in two titles) are a great way to introduce kids to the stories we’ve come to know and love.

7. Nestle Cocoa For You, 0.85 oz. Packs

Sometimes, nothing is better than a cup of hot cocoa during cold winter nights. These individual packs of Nestle hot cocoa mixes are sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Don’t Holiday Shop on This Day of the Week

Saving Money

Don't Holiday Shop on This Day of the Week

December 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Tax Credits for Teslas Will Drop Almost $4,000 in January — Should You Buy a Model 3 Now?

Saving Money

Tax Credits for Teslas Will Drop Almost $4,000 in January -- Should You Buy a Model 3 Now?

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased — How Much More You’ll Receive Per Month in 2024

Saving Money

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased -- How Much More You'll Receive Per Month in 2024

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Amazon Offers $25 Flights Home for Student Prime Members

Travel

Amazon Offers $25 Flights Home for Student Prime Members

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mechanic: 4 Kinds of Cars That End Up Costing You More in the Long Run

Saving Money

I'm a Mechanic: 4 Kinds of Cars That End Up Costing You More in the Long Run

December 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 Big-Ticket Purchases Frugal People Make Only During the Holidays

Saving Money

11 Big-Ticket Purchases Frugal People Make Only During the Holidays

December 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: This Is the Average Wait Time to Have Your SNAP Application Approved — But Thousands Are Left Waiting Much Longer

Saving Money

Food Stamps: This Is the Average Wait Time to Have Your SNAP Application Approved -- But Thousands Are Left Waiting Much Longer

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mechanic: Here’s What I Drive and 3 Cars I’d Never Own

Saving Money

I'm a Mechanic: Here's What I Drive and 3 Cars I'd Never Own

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for the Middle Class

Savings Advice

5 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for the Middle Class

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

Saving Money

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Gas Station Scam: How ‘Pump Switching’ Works and How To Avoid It

Saving Money

Gas Station Scam: How 'Pump Switching' Works and How To Avoid It

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Travel Agent: Here Are 7 Things To Consider Before Booking Your Holiday Flight

Travel

I'm a Travel Agent: Here Are 7 Things To Consider Before Booking Your Holiday Flight

December 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Kitchen Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Saving Money

10 Kitchen Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

December 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

You Should Always Buy These 11 Grocery Items at Dollar Tree

Saving Money

You Should Always Buy These 11 Grocery Items at Dollar Tree

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 10 Holiday Gifts That Usually Get Returned

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 10 Holiday Gifts That Usually Get Returned

December 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Skip These 5 Trendy Cars for More Reliable Models Instead

Saving Money

Skip These 5 Trendy Cars for More Reliable Models Instead

December 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!