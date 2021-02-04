10 Most Popular Gifts for Valentine’s Day at Home
The most romantic holiday is almost here, and for many, that means spending a boatload of money.
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), consumers plan to spend a collective $25.8 billion on Valentine’s Day this year — an average of $185.81 per person. With so many people living paycheck to paycheck amid the lingering effects of inflation, that can be a budget-breaking amount to spend.
But you don’t have to give into the pressure of a night on the town at an extravagant restaurant with a special Valentine’s Day menu; nor do you have to head out on a last minute spree to buy overpriced gifts. You can have a most romantic day and/or evening chillaxing with your sweetie at home — especially if you’re willing to get a bit creative and inspired!
Here are 10 of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day at home.
A New Robe
Everyone could use a little TLC, and there’s nothing cozier than lounging around the house in a soft bathrobe. If your significant other doesn’t own a robe — or their existing one needs an upgrade — surprise them with one for Valentine’s Day.
For example, the Victoria’s Secret Short Cozy Robe comes in a few cute colors and is currently on sale for $35. You can also get the Polo Ralph Lauren Soho Modern Plaid Robe for the man in your life at Macy’s for $80.
Photo Book
There’s nothing more romantic than a thoughtful gift. A photo book is a memorable keepsake you can create for your special someone that’s sure to make them smile.
They’ll be touched that you took the time to assemble a collection of photos special to the two of you, and you’ll have fun reminiscing about your adventures of times past. Photo books start at $19.99 on Shutterfly.
Online Class
Give your Valentine the gift of learning with an online class. Everyone could stand to get better educated in a way that can support your personal and professional growth.
MasterClass is a great option, because it offers unlimited access to its more than 2,500 lessons, taught by more than 150 renowned industry experts. Categories run the gamut from music and writing to community and government. The $120 annual membership fee might sound like a lot, but it breaks down to just $10 per month.
A New Board Game
Board games can draw out your competitive side, which could be a joy if you and your partner are looking to spice up your dynamic.
Thankfully, there’s no shortage of available options on Amazon, including timeless classics: Monopoly is available for $19.92, and Scrabble retails for $21.84. For something a bit nontraditional, Unsolved Case Files is priced at $29.99.
A Mixology Set
There’s nothing like a good cocktail — especially for a cozy night at home, when you don’t have to worry about driving. If your Valentine is a fan of mixed drinks, help them elevate their game by gifting them a mixology set.
With this delicious new hobby, they’ll have a great time experimenting with new concoctions. Plus, they’ll almost definitely be willing to let you sample their work. The nine-piece Libbey Mixologist Cocktail Bar Set is offered for $40.49 at Target — and it even includes recipes.
Dinner at Home
Having Valentine’s dinner at home can be your most cost-effective option — and you can make it really special, too! You can do this one of two ways: make dinner yourself or order in.
If you’re a decent cook and have the time and effort to whip up something special, your significant other will certainly appreciate it. However, it’s also great to order from their favorite restaurant, as you’re sure to get delicious food while supporting a local business.
Either way, you can’t go wrong with this move.
A Love Letter
The best gifts are those straight from the heart. Make your special someone weak in the knees by taking the time to pen a handwritten love letter.
If possible, write the letter on cardstock, as it’s thicker than standard writing paper. This will make it more durable, so it can stand the test of time — just like your love for one another.
Much more personal than a store-bought gift, they’ll cherish this love letter forever.
Backyard Fire Pit
Transform your outdoor space into a cozy oasis on chilly nights by surprising your Valentine with a backyard fire pit.
There’s nothing more romantic than cuddling up next to a fire — especially under the stars. Wayfair has plenty of options for spaces of every size; Amazon has some great options for as low as $48.70.
Flowers
A Valentine’s Day classic, the gift of flowers perfectly fits your at-home celebration. They also brighten up any space, adding some extra cheer for days — or even weeks — beyond the holiday.
You can pick them up from the store yourself or have them delivered — the former option might be cheaper. Prices for Valentine’s Day flowers vary greatly, according to where you buy them from and the type of bouquet.
Just to give you an idea of how much Valentine’s Day flowers might cost, ProFlowers has Valentine’s Day rose options ranging for as low $45.
E-Reader
If your Valentine is a bookworm, an e-reader is a gift that keeps on giving. This allows them to essentially have a library at their fingertips, making boredom a thing of the past.
Unlike tablets and smartphones, e-readers are made for reading with glare-free screens. Plus, their lack of internet connection offers a distraction-free experience — unlike reading a book on a tablet or smartphone.
There are plenty to choose from, but the Amazon Kindle starts at $99.99.
Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.
Prices are accurate as of Feb. 7, 2024, and are subject to change.
