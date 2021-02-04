10 Most Popular Gifts for Valentine’s Day at Home

The most romantic holiday is almost here, and for many, that means spending a boatload of money.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), consumers plan to spend a collective $25.8 billion on Valentine’s Day this year — an average of $185.81 per person. With so many people living paycheck to paycheck amid the lingering effects of inflation, that can be a budget-breaking amount to spend.

But you don’t have to give into the pressure of a night on the town at an extravagant restaurant with a special Valentine’s Day menu; nor do you have to head out on a last minute spree to buy overpriced gifts. You can have a most romantic day and/or evening chillaxing with your sweetie at home — especially if you’re willing to get a bit creative and inspired!

Here are 10 of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day at home.