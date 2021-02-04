Valentine’s Date Night Ideas That Won’t Cost a Fortune

Before the COVID-19 pandemic stole the center stage in 2020, people planned their Valentine’s Day as usual — going out to dinner, exchanging gifts or both. And while dining in a romantic restaurant complete with flowers, wine and candles isn’t an option for some people this Valentine’s Day, that doesn’t mean the day dedicated to love and friendship has to be a total flop.

And it also doesn’t mean that you have to spring for expensive gifts to make the day special. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers expect to spend an average of $175.41 per person on Valentine’s Day gifts this year, up a few bucks from $164.76 in 2021. But who says you have to conform to statistics? You don’t have to spend anywhere near that to celebrate one of the most romantic days of the year with your significant other.

With supply and demand shortages and sticking to new budgets, it’s time to make new Valentine’s Day traditions — cozy, at-home experiences that will serve to spark creativity, bring you closer together and keep more money in your respective wallets.