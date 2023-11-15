5 Ways You Can Save Money at Lowe’s on Black Friday

James R Martin / Shutterstock.com

Like many retailers, home improvement chain Lowe’s got an early start on Black Friday deals this holiday season. The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company recently announced that it will be running “Black Friday Every Day” specials from Oct. 26 to Nov. 22, both on in-store and online sales. Consumers will have daily access to special deals ranging from holiday decor and appliances to household tools.

If you’re looking to dress up the house over the holidays, Lowe’s has upgraded all of its full-sized, in-store artificial trees this year with energy-saving LED lighting, according to a press release.

Also new this year: Select tree styles come with matching garlands, wreaths and potted specialty trees to bring a “cohesive look” into shoppers’ homes. Another change is that Lowe’s has refreshed its ornament offerings to include shatterproof ornaments in five mix-and-match color schemes.

“This holiday season, Lowe’s is offering new, can’t-miss deals every single week and convenient services to make the holidays easier for all,” Jennifer Wilson, Lowe’s senior vice president of enterprise brand and marketing, said in a statement. “We will have the best appliance deals this Black Friday and will offer new deals through Dec. 24 — all of which is bolstered by our Lowest Price Guarantee, where we will match a qualifying lower price on an exact item.”

Lowe’s hours typically stay the same as usual during the holidays. On most days, stores open at 6 a.m. (8 a.m. on Sunday) and stay open through the evening, though specific closing times vary by store.

Hours on the day before Thanksgiving are 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day and then open the next day at 6 a.m. Similarly, stores are open 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores are closed on Christmas day, then open at 6 a.m. the day after Christmas.

If you’re looking to save money on Black Friday at Lowe’s, here are five ways to do so:

25% Off artificial Christmas trees and tree decor (valid through Nov. 15)

Up to 45% off select tools and accessories (valid through Nov.15)

Buy two get two free Dewalt 20-volt Max four-tool brushless power tool combo kit with case, two batteries and charger, (valid through Nov. 22)

Get an extra $100 off for every $800 you spend on select appliances, plus free delivery on major appliances that cost $396 or more. Free installation on major appliances $599+ (valid through Nov. 29)

$99.00 (down from $149) on Little Giant 300-lb. load capacity telescoping multi-position ladder (valid through Jan. 1, 2024)

