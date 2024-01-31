9 Budget-Friendly Home Renovations for Retirees in 2024

©Shutterstock.com

In 2024, retirees are looking for ways to make their homes more comfortable, accessible, and energy-efficient without breaking the bank.

With retirement savings needing to stretch further these days, it’s important to choose home renovation projects that offer the best bang for your buck.

Here are nine budget-friendly home renovation ideas that can transform your living space without draining your retirement fund.

Paint It New

Never underestimate the power of a fresh coat of paint. It’s one of the most cost-effective ways to rejuvenate any room in your house. Whether it’s a soothing pastel for the bedroom or a vibrant hue for the living room, paint can dramatically change the ambiance of a space. Plus, it’s a project that can often be done DIY, saving you even more money.

Upgrade Lighting

Good lighting can make a big difference in how a home feels. For retirees, it’s also a matter of safety and convenience. Consider replacing old fixtures with LED models that offer brighter light and are more energy-efficient. Adding under-cabinet lights in the kitchen or motion-sensor lights in hallways can improve functionality without a hefty price tag.

Refresh Cabinet Hardware

If your kitchen or bathroom cabinets are in good condition but look a bit dated, changing the hardware can give them a new lease on life. New knobs and pulls are relatively inexpensive and can be easily swapped out, instantly modernizing the look of your cabinets.

Make Your Money Work for You

Declutter and Organize

Sometimes, the best renovation is simply to remove what’s no longer needed. Decluttering can vastly improve the livability of your home, making it feel more spacious and new. Investing in smart storage solutions can help keep everything in its place and make daily tasks more manageable.

Install Smart Home Devices

Smart home technology can provide convenience, security, and energy savings. Devices like smart thermostats, doorbells, and light bulbs can be controlled via smartphone, making them especially useful for retirees. Many of these gadgets are also designed for easy installation, making them an affordable way to upgrade your home’s tech.

Update Window Treatments

Replacing old, drab curtains or blinds with new window treatments can refresh a room’s look and improve its energy efficiency. Thermal curtains, for instance, can help keep your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer, reducing heating and cooling costs.

Improve Accessibility

As we age, our homes need to accommodate our changing needs. Simple renovations like installing grab bars in the bathroom, a ramp at the entryway, or lever-style door handles can make a home more accessible and safer for retirees. Many of these updates are not only affordable but also add value to your home.

Create an Outdoor Living Space

For many retirees, enjoying the outdoors is a key part of relaxation and entertainment. Enhancing your outdoor living space can be as simple as adding a new seating area, a fire pit, or a no-maintenance deck. These projects can extend your living space without the cost of a full home addition.

Focus on Landscaping

First impressions count, and that’s especially true for your home. Updating or adding landscaping can boost your home’s curb appeal and create a welcoming environment. Planting native plants and perennials can reduce maintenance costs and water usage, while still providing a beautiful outdoor space.

Make Your Money Work for You

Each of these projects can be tailored to fit a wide range of budgets and preferences, making them perfect for retirees looking to update their homes in 2024. Whether you’re handy and can tackle these projects yourself or need to hire professionals, focusing on these areas can enhance your home’s comfort, functionality, and efficiency without requiring a significant financial investment. The goal is to create a space that meets your needs and reflects your personal style, all while keeping an eye on the bottom line.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates