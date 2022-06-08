Here’s How to Get Help Paying Your Oil Bill

As crude oil prices continue to rise, with experts predicting that crude could hit $150 a barrel or more in the next few months, according to MarketWatch, prices aren’t just rising at gas pumps. Home heating oil is also reaching record high prices.

Fortunately, some U.S. residents can find some relief through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Families who also participate in SNAP, TANF or who receive Social Security Income (SSI) may automatically qualify for assistance through LIHEAP.

You can also check to see if you qualify online at Benefits.gov, using the provided chart that shows maximum income levels. A single person can make up to $20,385 before taxes, while a family of four must have a household income lower than $41,625.

The National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) project provides help applying for LIHEAP. You can apply for LIHEAP benefits by calling NEAR at 1-866-674-6327, emailing energy@ncat.org, or you can reach out to your state or trial LIHEAP office for help.

