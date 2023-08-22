Advertiser Disclosure
Utility Bill Savings Myths: Are You Really Cutting Costs or Just Believing You Are?

By Josephine Nesbit
Thanks to advancements in technology, many of the energy-saving tips we’ve heard growing up are no longer true. But there are still a few myths floating around that many believe are saving them money on their utility bills.

Running Appliances at Night Save Money

This is mostly untrue. If you’re enrolled in a program that gives you discounted electricity at certain hours, then it’s best to do the laundry or dishes during this time — typically at night or on the weekends, reported SmartEnergy. However, most people get their energy at standard rates. In this case, it doesn’t matter when you use energy, as it’ll cost the same.

It’s Cheaper To Wash Dishes by Hand

This may have been true years ago, but most homes today have Energy Star-certified dishwashers that use energy-efficient wash settings. Energy Star dishwashers use less than half of the energy used when washing dishes by hand, according to the Department of Energy, and it saves over 8,000 gallons of water each year.

Appliances Don’t Use Energy When They’re Off

Plugged-in appliances and electronics still consume small amounts of energy even when they’re switched off. This is called “vampire” electricity, and you can unplug electronics when they’re not in use to help you cut down on your energy bills.

Smart Thermostat Waste Less Money

This is only partially a myth. A smart thermostat can save you money, but only if you use it correctly. Also, Bob Vila noted that if you already used a programmable thermostat, then installing a smart thermostat may not have that big of an impact on your utility bill.

It’s More Efficient To Use Space Heaters

SmartEnergy pointed out that using space heaters in occupied rooms instead of turning on your home’s heating system is one of the least efficient ways to heat a space. In fact, they use so much energy that it would be cheaper to heat the entire house with your heating system than to heat one or two rooms with an electric heater.

Close Vents in Unoccupied Rooms While Heat Is On

Closing vents can redirect hot or cold air to occupied rooms, but can actually cause pressure buildup and leaks in the HVAC ducts, according to Bob Vila. This can lead to energy waste.

If You Use it Less, It Lasts Longer

Limiting your use of your household appliances can actually lead to premature wear and tear. For example, dishwashers were built to handle constant exposure to moisture, and if they just sit, the seals could start to crack and reduce the appliance’s lifespan.

Using a Screensaver on the Computer Cuts Costs

Screensavers aren’t saving you money. In fact, according to Energy Star, graphics-intensive screensavers can cause the computer to use twice as much energy and prevent it from entering sleep mode.

