Amarillo, Texas, offers a compelling case for those seeking to achieve upper-middle-class status. As of this writing, the cost of living is 16% below the national average.

Amarillo’s economy benefits from diverse sectors including agriculture, energy, and manufacturing. The city’s affordable housing market and low cost of living make it an appealing option for individuals and families looking to improve their quality of life without the financial strain often found in larger urban centers.

Methodology: The selection of cities for 5 Cities Where It’s Much Easier To Join the Upper Middle Class was based on a detailed analysis of cost of living, average salary, and employment opportunities using data from Payscale and ZipRecruiter. Cities were chosen for their balance of affordability, robust job markets, and quality of life, aiming to highlight locations where achieving an upper-middle-class lifestyle is more attainable. The methodology prioritized cities with housing costs and living expenses that are below the national average, alongside strong economic opportunities and a high standard of living. This approach ensured a mix of geographic diversity and included cities not traditionally seen as upper-middle-class hubs but offering significant potential for financial and lifestyle advancement.

