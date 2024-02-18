5 Cities Where It’s Much Easier To Join the Upper Middle Class
The American Dream is often characterized by achieving a comfortable, upper-middle-class lifestyle, which includes financial stability, a nice home, quality education for children, and a secure retirement.
However, the feasibility of attaining this status varies significantly across the United States, largely due to the cost of living and local economic conditions. Here are five cities where joining the upper middle class is more attainable. Using information from Payscale and ZipRecruiter, this list considers factors such as the cost of living, salary, and employment opportunities.
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Average Salary: $70,697/year
- Median Home Price: $439,640
- Median Rent: $1,337/month
Raleigh stands out as a great place to live for those aiming to enter the upper middle class. The cost of living in Raleigh is 4% below the national average, according to Payscale.
Raleigh also has a robust job market fueled by the Research Triangle Park, which hosts numerous high-tech companies and academic institutions. Housing costs, which are 2% below the national average, make Raleigh an attractive option for professionals.
Omaha, Nebraska
- Average Salary: $58,204 /year
- Median Home Price: $378,767
- Median Rent: $1,152/month
Omaha offers a unique blend of affordable living and economic opportunity. The cost of living here is 7% below the national average, with particularly reasonable housing prices. This affordability, combined with a strong job market anchored by Fortune 500 companies and a burgeoning startup scene, makes Omaha a place where achieving upper-middle-class status is within reach for many.
Augusta, Georgia
- Average Salary: $55,547/year
- Median Home Price: $307,072
- Median Rent: $933.65/month
Augusta, Georgia, emerges as an appealing destination for those seeking to join the upper middle class without the burden of exorbitant living costs. The city’s cost of living is 14% below the national average, making it an attractive option for many.
With a strong presence in the healthcare, military, and cybersecurity sectors, Augusta offers solid job prospects. Also, the city’s affordable housing market allows residents to enjoy a higher standard of living while pursuing their career ambitions.
Des Moines, Iowa
- Average Salary: $67,961 /year
- Median Home Price: $305,719
- Median Rent: $929.54/ month
Des Moines is often cited as one of the best places to live in the United States thanks to its low cost of living, which is 14% below the national average. The city boasts a competitive job market, with opportunities in finance and insurance. Affordable housing and a low unemployment rate further enhance its appeal to individuals aiming for a higher standard of living.
Amarillo, Texas
Amarillo, Texas, offers a compelling case for those seeking to achieve upper-middle-class status. As of this writing, the cost of living is 16% below the national average.
Amarillo’s economy benefits from diverse sectors including agriculture, energy, and manufacturing. The city’s affordable housing market and low cost of living make it an appealing option for individuals and families looking to improve their quality of life without the financial strain often found in larger urban centers.
Methodology: The selection of cities for 5 Cities Where It’s Much Easier To Join the Upper Middle Class was based on a detailed analysis of cost of living, average salary, and employment opportunities using data from Payscale and ZipRecruiter. Cities were chosen for their balance of affordability, robust job markets, and quality of life, aiming to highlight locations where achieving an upper-middle-class lifestyle is more attainable. The methodology prioritized cities with housing costs and living expenses that are below the national average, alongside strong economic opportunities and a high standard of living. This approach ensured a mix of geographic diversity and included cities not traditionally seen as upper-middle-class hubs but offering significant potential for financial and lifestyle advancement.
More From GOBankingRates
BEFORE YOU GO
See Today's Best
Banking Offers
Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.