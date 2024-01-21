Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

5 Gadget Care Tips to Slash Your Repair Bills

2 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Teenager boy wearing headphones and using smartphone over isolated background stressed with hand on head, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistake. stock photo
AaronAmat / iStock.com

In today’s tech-driven world, gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have become indispensable. However, frequent use often leads to wear and tear, necessitating costly repairs. By adopting some simple care tips, you can significantly extend the life of your gadgets and save on repair bills. Here are five essential gadget care tips:

Invest in Quality Protective Accessories

For Smartphones and Tablets: Use a high-quality, impact-resistant case and a tempered glass screen protector. These accessories absorb shock and prevent screen damage from drops and spills.

For Laptops: Consider a padded bag or sleeve, especially for travel. This prevents scratches and damage from accidental bumps.

Maintain Battery Health

Avoid Extreme Temperatures: Exposing gadgets to extreme heat or cold can degrade battery performance and lifespan. Keep them at room temperature whenever possible.

Optimize Charging Practices: Avoid letting your battery drain completely. Charging your device when it drops to 20-30% and unplugging it once it reaches 80-90% can help preserve battery health.

Keep Software Updated

Regular updates not only bring new features but also fix bugs and security vulnerabilities that could harm your device. Ensure your operating system and applications are always up to date.

Be wary of downloading software from unverified sources, as this can introduce malware that damages your device.

Clean Your Devices Regularly

Dust and debris can clog ports, overheat components, and lead to hardware issues. Use a soft, lint-free cloth to clean screens and surfaces. Compressed air can blow out dust from keyboard crevices and ports.

For touchscreens, use screen-safe wipes or a microfiber cloth with a little water and alcohol solution to remove fingerprints and smudges.

Handle with Care

Be Gentle: Rough handling, like tossing your phone on a table or roughly plugging in cables, can cause cumulative damage over time. Treat your gadgets with care to avoid internal damage.

Water and Liquid Damage: Keep your devices away from liquids. Even if your phone is water-resistant, regular exposure to moisture can erode its protection over time.

Implementing these care tips can greatly reduce the likelihood of your gadgets needing costly repairs. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, especially when it comes to maintaining the health and longevity of your electronic devices.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

