7 Easy Ways To Save On Groceries, Gas & More Amid Continued Inflation

After a whirlwind year that has seen inflation skyrocket, rates may finally be cooling down. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows the cost of various goods and services increased 8.5% in July 2022 (as compared to July 2021). Clearly, this is still a spike, but it’s less of a rise than economists feared and moving at a slower pace than in previous months.

In all, it’s not promising news, but it’s not exactly cause for celebration. Inflation is still an unwieldy beast.

“The lower-than-expected pace of inflation is a welcome relief to markets, but in absolute terms, inflation remains far too high,” said Phillip Neuhart, director of Market and Economic Research at First Citizens Bank Wealth Management. “One month does not make a trend and the Fed is likely to continue to tighten monetary policy until it is clear inflation is in a persistent downtrend.”