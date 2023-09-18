Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

7 Things Billionaires Refuse to Buy

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Businessman at his office with lots of money.
hjalmeida / iStock.com

Despite their seemingly limitless wealth, many billionaires are surprisingly frugal and are very careful about how they spend their money.

From avoiding luxury items to saving on everyday expenses, here are some things that billionaires refuse to buy.

1. Expensive Clothes

Many billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, are known for their simple and unassuming wardrobe. They often wear the same clothes every day, which saves them time and money. While they could undoubtedly afford the most expensive designer clothes, they choose to spend their money on more important things.

2. Luxury Cars

While some billionaires do have a collection of luxury cars, many prefer to drive more practical and affordable vehicles. For example, Warren Buffet drives a Cadillac XTS, which is a relatively modest car considering his wealth. Similarly, Alice Walton, the heiress to the Walmart fortune, drives a Ford F-150.

3. Extravagant Vacations

While billionaires do take vacations, they often prefer more low-key and private destinations. For example, Bill Gates is known to visit the small town of Hood River, Oregon, for his vacations. Similarly, Warren Buffet often vacations in Laguna Beach, California, where he owns a modest home.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Expensive Watches

Many billionaires, including Warren Buffet and Carlos Slim, prefer to wear inexpensive watches. Buffet has been known to wear a $20 Casio watch, while Slim has been spotted wearing a $100 Swatch watch.

5. Private Jets

While owning a private jet is often seen as a status symbol among the ultra-rich, some billionaires prefer to fly commercial or use private jet services instead of owning their jets. For example, Mark Zuckerberg has been known to fly commercial, and Warren Buffet used to own a private jet company, NetJets, but sold his stake in the company.

6. Big Houses

While many billionaires own multiple properties, some prefer to live in relatively modest homes. For example, Warren Buffet still lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for $31,500. Similarly, Mark Zuckerberg lives in a relatively modest home in Palo Alto, California.

7. Luxury Items

Many billionaires avoid spending money on luxury items that don’t provide any value. For example, Warren Buffet has said that he doesn’t see the point in buying expensive jewelry or other luxury items.

Make Your Money Work for You

While billionaires undoubtedly have the means to buy almost anything they want, many choose to live a more frugal and modest lifestyle. From avoiding luxury items to saving on everyday expenses, these are some of the things that billionaires refuse to buy.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Savings Advice

50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 10 US Cities with Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Savings Advice

Housing Market 2023: 10 US Cities with Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You're Wasting Money

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Overcome Bad Habits and Begin Saving Money, According to Experts

Savings Advice

7 Ways To Overcome Bad Habits and Begin Saving Money, According to Experts

September 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Costs Don’t Follow ‘30% Rule’ in These 3 States — 3 Ways To Make Your Rent More Affordable

Savings Advice

Housing Costs Don't Follow '30% Rule' in These 3 States -- 3 Ways To Make Your Rent More Affordable

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

Savings Advice

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 10 Brilliant Things To Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 10 Brilliant Things To Do With Your Money

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These 3 Things Will Make You Broke — How To Prevent Them All

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey Says These 3 Things Will Make You Broke -- How To Prevent Them All

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things People Who Make Over $100K Are Spending Too Much Money On

Savings Advice

5 Things People Who Make Over $100K Are Spending Too Much Money On

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Great Depression Savings Rule: 10 Time-Tested Tips for Today’s Economy

Savings Advice

The Great Depression Savings Rule: 10 Time-Tested Tips for Today's Economy

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Penny Challenge: A Step-by-Step Guide to Saving $600+

Savings Advice

The Penny Challenge: A Step-by-Step Guide to Saving $600+

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 ‘Poverty Finance’ Tips To Help You Live Beneath Your Means

Savings Advice

11 'Poverty Finance' Tips To Help You Live Beneath Your Means

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Expensive Items That Are Wastes of Money, According to Financial Experts

Savings Advice

7 Expensive Items That Are Wastes of Money, According to Financial Experts

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Amazon Prime: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Your Subscription

Savings Advice

Amazon Prime: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Your Subscription

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Stop Spending Money: 15 Proven Strategies To Stop Overspending

Savings Advice

How To Stop Spending Money: 15 Proven Strategies To Stop Overspending

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!