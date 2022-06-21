Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Amazon Prime Day: 3 Ways Inflation and a Bear Market Could Impact Customer Savings in 2022

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Photo illustration in Brazil - 21 Mar 2022
Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

The last time Amazon Prime Day took place during an economy of 8% inflation was, well, never. Inflation hasn’t been this high since 1981, when “Amazon” meant a river in South America and Jeff Bezos was still in high school.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More
Find: What Is a Bear Market vs. Bull Market?

This is all new terrain for Amazon the company, having to navigate its way through the combination of 8%-plus inflation and a bear market. It comes just as the online retailer is gearing up for its annual Amazon Prime Day, scheduled for July 12-13, 2022.

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

With ongoing supply chain issues, as well, this year’s Prime Day could mean big changes for consumers and businesses alike. For sellers, it might mean offering even bigger deals, discounts and promotions to attract weary consumers — something that could save Prime members a lot of money.

The JungleScout website, a platform for Amazon sellers and buyers, offers the following three reasons Prime Day 2022 will be different.

Make Your Money Work for You

1. Consumers Are Spending Less

A recent JungleScout survey of 950 U.S. consumers found that 38% of respondents are reducing their overall spending in 2022, with nearly three-quarters (72%) citing rising inflation as the reason. Seven out of 10 consumers are making fewer impulse purchases this year, while 52% of consumers are saving up for a big purchase such as a new home or a vacation.

2. Customers Will Be Eyeing Big Savings

Many Americans have taken a major financial hit over the past couple of years, first because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then surging consumer prices. This could make Prime Day deals even more attractive than they’ve been in the past. According to the survey, 53% of consumers are compelled to purchase a product when they get a deal, coupon or discount code. Nearly half (47%) said they will only purchase products that are on sale or discounted, and the same percentage said they will only purchase from their favorite brands.

Savings Offer: Lower your bills in minutes! BillCutterz negotiates lower bills with your service providers. Send us your bills today!

See: Once the Economy Enters a Bear Market, How Long Does It Take for Stocks To Hit Their Lowest Point?
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz

3. Home and Self-Care Products Could be Big Sellers

According to the JungleScout survey, two categories consumers are not cutting back on are home improvement and self-care. Half of respondents said they are willing to spend more money on their homes now than before 2020. About six in 10 (62%) have put a focus on self-care and wellness products, with a similar percentage exhibiting a greater interest in cooking at home vs. eating at a restaurant. Another 45% have a greater interest in interior design and home decor than they did in years past.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.