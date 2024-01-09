Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Americans Moved To This Southern State in Droves — How Much Does It Cost to Live There?

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Mature couple moves in to their new home, unpacking boxes and enjoying the time together.
svetikd / Getty Images

Cost of living, housing affordability, taxes — all are reasons why Americans are relocating to cheaper pastures. Where, exactly? In 2023, they moved in droves to one state: Texas.

According to the U-Haul Growth Index — a gauge of how successfully states and cities are attracting (and maintaining) residents by analyzing the number of one-way movers — Texas netted the most newcomers, accounting for 50.4% of all one-way U-Haul traffic.

Conversely, California saw the largest net loss of one-way U-Haul equipment for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Index, a phenomenon labeled the “California Exodus” by CNBC. Higher and continuous costs of living have driven residents move out of the state in large numbers. Between April 2020 and July 2022, there were more than 700,000 Californians who made that decision.

William Ruger, president of the American Institute for Economic Research, noted that while people and businesses move for a lot of reasons (with climate and locational amenities being the most common, according to the U-Haul rankings) another factor is also at play:

“As we show in our book, Freedom In The 50 States, relative freedom matters a lot too,” Ruger said. “Even controlling for the most common reasons people move, economic freedom is a significant reason that some states like Florida, Texas and Tennessee are attracting new residents while other states that rank low for economic freedom like New York, New Jersey and California are creating conditions that motivate people to vote with their feet and leave.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Indeed, Florida ranks right behind Texas among growth states for the third year in a row, followed by North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

So, How Much Does It Cost To Live in Texas?

First, there is no state income tax in Texas. According to Texas Real Estate Source, the cost of living in the Lone Star state is typically 6-8% lower than the national average. For example, relocating from New York City to Dallas can result in saving nearly 40% on overall living expenses, and Los Angeles to Austin saves around 32%.

In terms of housing prices, the average Texas home value is $296,127, compared to the national average home value of $346,048, up 2.2% in the past year. Overall, Texas home prices went down in several cities, including in Austin (average home value: $530,990, down 8.9% over the past year), Dallas (average home value: $304,813, down 0.2%) and Houston (average price: $261,764, down 0.4%), according to Zillow data.

If you’re thinking of making a move, the Lone Star State might just be the place for you.

More From GOBankingRates

Get more Savings Advice

Related Content

Dave Ramsey: 20 Clever Hacks To Save Money at Restaurants

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 20 Clever Hacks To Save Money at Restaurants

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Debt in Your 20s

Savings Advice

5 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Debt in Your 20s

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Money-Saving Tips To Rebuild Your Finances After Holiday Spending

Savings Advice

9 Money-Saving Tips To Rebuild Your Finances After Holiday Spending

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 7 Frugal Habits That Can Help You Save For Your Dream Home

Savings Advice

Housing Market 2024: 7 Frugal Habits That Can Help You Save For Your Dream Home

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Basic Money Skills Everyone Needs To Master

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 7 Basic Money Skills Everyone Needs To Master

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Frugal Habits To Adopt Each Month in 2024

Savings Advice

12 Frugal Habits To Adopt Each Month in 2024

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Costly Vices To Curb in 2024

Savings Advice

6 Costly Vices To Curb in 2024

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze Defends Her Most Hated Financial Advice: ‘It’s a No-Brainer’

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze Defends Her Most Hated Financial Advice: 'It's a No-Brainer'

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Sneaky Signs You’re Experiencing Lifestyle Creep and How You Can Avoid It

Savings Advice

10 Sneaky Signs You're Experiencing Lifestyle Creep and How You Can Avoid It

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Humphrey Yang: 12 Money Myths Wasting Your Time and Energy

Savings Advice

Humphrey Yang: 12 Money Myths Wasting Your Time and Energy

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 11 Items You Should Always Buy Generic

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 11 Items You Should Always Buy Generic

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Save 20% of Your Middle Class Income

Savings Advice

How To Save 20% of Your Middle Class Income

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary: You Should Hate Wasting Money on These 5 Things

Savings Advice

Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary: You Should Hate Wasting Money on These 5 Things

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Scams Will Be Most Popular in 2024 — How to Protect Yourself

Savings Advice

These 5 Scams Will Be Most Popular in 2024 -- How to Protect Yourself

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Signs You’ve Mastered the Art of Frugal Living

Savings Advice

10 Signs You've Mastered the Art of Frugal Living

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!