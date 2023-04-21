Categories

Saving Money / Savings Advice

Are You Eligible to Get Money From Facebook's $725M Data Breach Settlement? Here's How to Apply

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Krakow, Poland - March 27, 2011: HTC Desire Z phone isolated on grey background with open keyboard showing the mobile version of the facebook social network.
martin-dm / Getty Images

“Found money” or windfalls can provide some leeway in your budget, help you get ahead on credit card debt, or treat yourself to something nice. With tax refunds smaller than ever this year, you may be looking to other sources for extra cash.

Here’s some good news. If you were a Facebook user at any time between May 2007 and December 2022, you can cash in on a fraction of the $725 million settlement from the class action suit against Facebook parent company Meta.

The settlement comes from a suit alleging that Facebook, now Meta, used or shared with third parties user data without the permission of their users. Facebook allegedly did not monitor or enforce third-party access and use.

Meta has denied wrongdoing. But, in a statement following the settlement agreement, Meta spokesperson Dina Luce said, “We pursued a settlement as it’s in the best interest of our community and shareholders.”

How to File the Claim Form

It takes just a few minutes to file the claim. You’ll need to provide some personal information, including your name, address and email address. You will also, separately, need to enter the email, username and phone number associated with your Facebook account.

If you no longer have a Facebook account, you’ll need to provide the dates that you had an account.

Finally, you’ll need to include a way to get paid. You can opt for payment through:

  • Prepaid Mastercard
  • PayPal
  • Venmo
  • Direct Deposit (ACH) to your bank account
  • Zelle payment to your bank account
  • Paper check (which may take longer)

It’s important to note that you’ll need to provide your bank account information if you opt for direct deposit.

Make sure to submit the claim form by the deadline of August 25, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. You can find the form here.

Does Submitting the Claim Form Guarantee You Will Get Paid?

If you submit the claim form, you can expect payment in the fall if the court agrees to the settlement. The settlement website gives no indication of how much money each person will receive, but says it will depend on:

  • The number of users who file a claim
  • How long you used Facebook during that time

The total settlement fund will be distributed between parties to cover administrative costs, Class Counsel Costs, and Service Awards to Settlement Class Representatives. After that, the remaining funds will be distributed to settlement class members who submitted a claim form.

How to Opt-Out:

If you prefer not to participate in the class action settlement, you can opt-out here: https://www.facebookuserprivacysettlement.com/#opt-out. The opt-out deadline is July 26, 2023, 11:59 p.m., PDT.

You’ll need to provide the same information to opt out as to opt in, except for providing a payment method to receive your portion of the claim.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
