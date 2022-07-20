Advertiser Disclosure
Earn up to $395 Thanks to Apple MacBook Settlement – Do You Own an Eligible Laptop?

Saigon / Vietnam - November 2017: Macbook Air 2018 unboxing review.
NguyenDucQuang / Getty Images

Apple has agreed to pay a $50 million settlement as part of a class-action lawsuit around its “butterfly keyboard.” So, if you own a MacBook and dealt with a faulty keyboard, check your inbox, money might be coming your way.

The class-action lawsuit alleges that the “butterfly” keyboard mechanism in certain MacBook laptops is defective, “and can result in characters repeating unexpectedly; letters or characters not appearing; and/or the keys feeling “sticky” or not responding in a consistent manner,” according to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

As for Apple, it says it denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit, as well as denies that any MacBooks are defective and that it did anything improper or unlawful. In addition, the court filings note that the proposed settlement is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing of any kind by Apple.

Apple computers eligible for payment include MacBooks, MacBooks Air and MacBooks Pro, purchased between 2015 and 2019, according to the filing.

The amount of the payments will vary depending on the number of valid claims received. They will be up to $395 for consumers who replaced multiple keyboards, $125 for those who replaced one keyboard and up to $40 for those who replaced a keycap, according to the filing.

“We will not know the final amounts that each group will receive until all claims are evaluated. Please be patient,” the filing reads.

