Experts: Here Are the 7 Best Ways To Spend an Extra $20

Depending on your financial situation, an extra $20 could be either a nice little monetary boost that can buy you another designer cocktail at the bar or a lifeline that helps you pay a monthly bill. No matter how wealthy (or not) you are, there are strategies that can give that $20 a lot more buying power.

The first thing you should do is assess how the $20 could be best used to fit your financial needs and goals, according to Todd Stearn — founder and CEO of The Money Manual, which provides tips, deals, strategies and resources for better money habits and money-saving solutions.

“When you know your financial goals, it’s easy to know what to do when you find an extra $20,” Stearn told GOBankingRates in an online interview.

Here’s a look at seven of the best ways to spend an extra $20, according to experts.