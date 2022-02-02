Gas Prices: How Filling Up on Specific Days Could Save You $100 Annually

Higher gas prices mean it’s worth your while to fill up when fuel prices are cheapest. According to GasBuddy, a fuel-savings platform, Monday is the best day of the week to buy gas.

The first day of the week offers the lowest average gas prices across the majority of the country. Monday was also the cheapest day in GasBuddy’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 studies. Friday, which used to be one of the most expensive days to buy gas, is now among the least-expensive days. GasBuddy noted that this could be attributed to the ongoing pandemic and more people working from home.

“Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release accompanying the data.

Thursday topped the list as the most expensive day to purchase fuel, with Wednesday placing second.

The money you can potentially save by filling up one day over another will vary widely, according to Money. Factors include gas prices, the kind of vehicle you drive and its gas mileage, and how much you drive.

GasBuddy estimated that drivers could save $50 to $100 per year by filling up on the cheapest days of the week, Money noted. This data is based on gas costing about $3.35 per gallon, with four monthly fill-ups of 12 gallons each, and with gas costing 7 cents to 12 cents per gallon more on other days of the week.

