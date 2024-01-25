Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Nearly Half of Americans Have Under $500 Saved in 2024 — 4 Ways To Buck the Trend

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
Hand Putting a Coin in Piggy Bank.
artisteer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amid economic uncertainty and gloomy forecasts, Americans are struggling to save. A recent GOBankingRates study of 1,063 U.S. adults found that nearly half of those surveyed have less than $500 in savings, with 36% having $100 or less in savings.

While inflation has steadily improved since the June 2022 peak of 9.1%, borrowing rates and consumer prices are still much too high and real wages too low. Any windfall savings from stimulus payments have been spent long ago, causing the average American family to rely on bad credit to pay the heavy burden of necessities like food and rent.  

As always, the best time to change your finances for the better is now, no matter how little the impact seems at first. It’s great to have long-term goals but if you want to buck the trend and start to grow your savings, you’re better off sticking to these four short-term savings goals before striving for overall financial wellness.

1. Start With a Small Emergency Fund

Experts are torn between prioritizing savings or paying off debt. Both can be done at the same time but if your savings are suffering, you need to at least protect yourself with an emergency fund first to deal with any unexpected expenses. Debt has to be tackled — sometimes at the expense of savings — but you need to have money available to do so.

Make Your Money Work for You

The typical emergency fund should cover three to six months of living expenses depending on your situation. A smaller buffer could be enough if you live well below your means, however, most Americans will need more than a six-month cushion in these economic times. Achieving your emergency savings goals isn’t a race. Start small … but start! 

2. Find Ways To Cut Spending

You won’t bulk up your savings without changing your spending habits, but with individuals and families putting so much money toward necessary expenses like bill, loan and debt payments, making cuts and building savings won’t be easy.

However, even with money being tight, there are ways to cut the fat. With food prices so steep, people are finding it hard to buy some items at the grocery store. However, if you want to build your savings, discretionary spending needs to be checked, on subscriptions, impulse items and even pizza.

3. Include Savings in Your Budget and Track It

Using one of the many budgeting apps or strategies — like the 50/30/20 approach or a snowball/avalanche method — can help track your money coming in and going out. But your budget doesn’t need to involve anything more than pen and paper.

Simply monitoring your monthly income minus your expenditures will make it easy to mark your progress toward your goal. And there’s no reason to exclude what you are putting into savings or an emergency fund into your budget. If saving is meaningful to you, it needs to be included in your budget.  

4. Automate Transfers to a High-Interest Savings Account

Making money through investments is the best way to grow your wealth, but before you can spend money on Treasury bills and certificates of deposit (CDs), start stocking money away in a high-interest savings account and automatically transfer funds to it from your checking account each month.

Make Your Money Work for You

As CNBC notes, savers are getting better rates today than they’ve had in years. Starting to make regular automated contributions to a dedicated savings account is what’s important, not the amount. By making a commitment to improve your finances through small-scale changes in spending and budgeting, you’ll soon find that you’ve built a significant emergency fund and more.  

More From GOBankingRates

Get more Savings Advice

Related Content

6 Money Traps Hidden in Your Frugal Habits

Savings Advice

6 Money Traps Hidden in Your Frugal Habits

January 24, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

9 Things Even the Rich Will Struggle To Afford in 2024

Savings Advice

9 Things Even the Rich Will Struggle To Afford in 2024

January 24, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 15 Things I Won’t Spend Money on in 2024

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: 15 Things I Won't Spend Money on in 2024

January 25, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Experts: How To Start 2024 With Less Stuff and More Money

Savings Advice

Experts: How To Start 2024 With Less Stuff and More Money

January 23, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Living Tips Millennials Should Focus On in 2024

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Living Tips Millennials Should Focus On in 2024

January 23, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Pocket an Extra $1,000 Per Year With These 6 Simple Money Moves

Savings Advice

Pocket an Extra $1,000 Per Year With These 6 Simple Money Moves

January 23, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don’t

Savings Advice

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don't

January 22, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

January 23, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here’s What I Learned

Savings Advice

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here's What I Learned

January 23, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

31 Hidden Ways You’re Bleeding Money Every Month

Savings Advice

31 Hidden Ways You're Bleeding Money Every Month

January 22, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

5 Financial Scams To Avoid in 2024 as Expert Warns Fraud Has Reached ‘Crisis Level’

Savings Advice

5 Financial Scams To Avoid in 2024 as Expert Warns Fraud Has Reached 'Crisis Level'

January 24, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Middle Class American: 8 Ways I Save Money on Essentials

Savings Advice

I'm a Middle Class American: 8 Ways I Save Money on Essentials

January 23, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

6 Frugal Living Tips Retirees Should Avoid in 2024

Savings Advice

6 Frugal Living Tips Retirees Should Avoid in 2024

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Here’s How Much Money You Should Have In Savings

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Here's How Much Money You Should Have In Savings

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

5 Gadget Care Tips to Slash Your Repair Bills

Savings Advice

5 Gadget Care Tips to Slash Your Repair Bills

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things Frugal Retirees Never Pay Full Price For

Savings Advice

7 Things Frugal Retirees Never Pay Full Price For

January 24, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!