Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Holding Cash in Light of Low Interest Rates? 6 Ways to Efficiently To Do it That Will Earn You More Money

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
bailout
RoyalFive / Getty Images

Holding cash as a flexible asset in times of economic concern is a trusted way to protect your money from marketplace swings or losses and enables easy access should a need arise. While most options won’t generate extraordinary returns, they will help preserve your purchasing power as the cost of living rises.

With current rates on high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposits beating inflation, there are options that can serve you better than placing your money in a traditional savings account or stuffing it under your mattress.

The obvious advantage of cash is its liquidity and stability. Without having to lock it up or wait for it to mature, cash can be spent whenever you want without having to convert investments to cash or risk it losing value in a volatile market.  

Additionally, its value won’t decrease over time. A saved $5 bill might not buy you as much next year as now, but it’ll still be worth $5. Having physical cash on hand allows you to pay for unexpected expenses without putting it on credit and incurring high interest charges.

Make Your Money Work for You

Here are six ways to efficiently hold cash that will earn you more money.

High-Yield Savings Accounts

It pays to put your money in a high-yield savings account now, with many high-yield accounts paying over 5.0% APY. High-yield savings accounts allow your cash to grow at a modest pace, but make sure you use a reputable bank or online lender that will federally insure your cash. Most — but not all — savings accounts are insured up to $250,000 by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs)

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are low-risk investments where you agree to leave your money with a bank for a set period, usually from a few months to several years. In return, you receive a fixed interest rate that is typically higher than what a regular savings account offers. Like high-yield savings accounts, CDs are federally insured, but you will be penalized for withdrawing early, so comparison shopping for the best rate is essential.

Money Market Accounts (MMAs)

Money market accounts are similar to savings accounts but often provide higher interest rates and may have limited check-writing capabilities. They’re a relatively safe option for storing cash and earning a bit more interest. Like the options listed here, MMAs are great for storing money for emergencies and short-term savings goals.

Make Your Money Work for You

Treasury Bills (T-Bills)

T-Bills are short-term U.S. government debt securities, considered extremely low risk. They are sold at a discount to their face value and mature at the face value, providing a predetermined interest rate. T-Bills can be purchased through the U.S. Department of the Treasury or via a brokerage for terms ranging from four weeks to 52 weeks.

Peer-to-Peer Lending (P2P)

Peer-to-peer personal loans (P2P) are financed directly by individuals or small groups via a facilitator platform instead of through a bank or other financial institution. While this carries more risk than traditional savings options, it can also provide higher returns through competitive interest payments.

Short-Term Bond Funds and ETFs

Investing in short-term bond funds, that invest in fixed-income securities and provide periodic interest payments, can offer higher yields than traditional savings accounts or CDs. Although there’s slightly more risk involved, short duration bond ETFs can potentially add extra income and are good stepping stones in pursuing temporary or extended investment goals.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

Suze Orman Reveals Her ‘Stupid’ Money Mistake and How You Can Avoid Doing the Same

Savings Advice

Suze Orman Reveals Her 'Stupid' Money Mistake and How You Can Avoid Doing the Same

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Money Saving Hacks That Will Make You Go Even More Broke

Savings Advice

3 Money Saving Hacks That Will Make You Go Even More Broke

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s Era

Savings Advice

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s Era

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Set Up Automatic Deposits Into Your Savings Account To Help Set Up Your Emergency Fund

Savings Advice

Suze Orman: Set Up Automatic Deposits Into Your Savings Account To Help Set Up Your Emergency Fund

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Shouldn’t Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Savings Advice

6 Things You Shouldn't Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How To Live Frugally and Not Look Totally Cheap

Savings Advice

Here's How To Live Frugally and Not Look Totally Cheap

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

September 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Have $1,000 or Less in Savings — How To Increase That Amount

Savings Advice

Most Americans Have $1,000 or Less in Savings -- How To Increase That Amount

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Millennials Spending Habits and Tips On How To Budget Better

Savings Advice

7 Millennials Spending Habits and Tips On How To Budget Better

September 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Millennials Are Wasting Money on These 3 Items

Savings Advice

Kevin O'Leary: Millennials Are Wasting Money on These 3 Items

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You're Wasting Money

September 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Drip Pricing’ Is Costing You More on Everything From Airline Tickets To Takeout — and You Might Not Even Realize It

Savings Advice

'Drip Pricing' Is Costing You More on Everything From Airline Tickets To Takeout -- and You Might Not Even Realize It

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Key Signs You’re Falling Victim to Lifestyle Inflation

Savings Advice

6 Key Signs You're Falling Victim to Lifestyle Inflation

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

Savings Advice

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Renting Is Not a Waste of Money — Mortgages, Student Loans and 5 Other Things To Actually Avoid

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Renting Is Not a Waste of Money -- Mortgages, Student Loans and 5 Other Things To Actually Avoid

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!