Eviction Moratorium for Renters Ends in 10 Days — Here’s What You Can Do

Aja Koska / iStock.com

In an effort to help ease the financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Center For Disease Control put a moratorium on evictions for renters that began last year and is now set to expire on July 31, 2021. The moratorium prevented landlords of any kind from evicting tier tenants for rent not paid since March 27, 2020. This was set to end in June, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the CDC extended the deadline to the end of July.

See: People in These States Are Having the Hardest Time Paying Rent

Find: The Average Cost of Rent in Every State



With the economic recovery slowly progressing and many states claiming they have more jobs than they have people to fill them, the CDC claimed this would be the last extension on the rental moratorium. This means landlords will have the right to begin evictions for those who cannot make rent payments beginning August 1.

For renters who will still need help beyond the deadline, the Treasury Department has set up a program with state-specific distributions for people to receive relief beyond July 31.

Make Your Money Work for You

Emergency Rental Assistance Programs

The ERA Programs consist of two separate program initiatives designed to assist households that are unable to pay rent or utilities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. ERA1 provides up to $25 billion under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was enacted on December 27,2020. ERA2 provides up to $2.55 billion under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 stimulus relief bill, enacted on March 11, 2021.

The funds from both programs provide money directly to states, U.S. territory, local governments, Indian tribes or Tribally Designated Housing Entities. Those provided the funds then use them to provide assistance to eligible households through existing or newly created rental assistance programs.

Learn: Where Apartment Rents Are Falling in the US



This means the federal government provides money to states for the states to disburse money through their own programs.

You can access the portal here, where you will find a searchable list for your state. Each state has decided how and when to distribute its funds based on their own needs.

Kentucky for example, is providing the funds through its “The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund,” which can assist with unpaid back rent and utilities, as well as three months of future payments for a total of 15 months in a lump sum provided to landlords and utility providers. The funds are paid directly to the landlords and utility providers, bypassing the renter entirely. One of the requirements for receiving the funds in Kentucky is that the renter pays rent that is not subject to change based on income, such as Section 8.

More: What You Can Rent on a Minimum-Wage Salary in Every State



In New York, there is no income-based requirement, but there are other income requirements for eligibility. The state requires that applicants make below a certain percentage of the average median income in order to be eligible.

Each state will have its own details and requirements, but the good news is that most states are providing benefits to those who need them for months to come, well beyond the deadline that is set to expire in less than two weeks.

Find Out: How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

Discover: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Renters



Make sure to take a look at your state’s programs to take advantage of rent and utilities that you could be in arrears for.

More From GOBankingRates:

Make Your Money Work for You

Last updated: July 20, 2021