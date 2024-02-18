The Top Things Billionaires Consider a Waste of Money

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / iStock/Getty Images

Billionaires sometimes face scrutiny for how they spend their money. However, while some engage in extravagant spending, others focus on spending wisely. Some wealthy people go out of their way to avoid unnecessary purchases. Here’s a look at some of the things billionaires consider a waste of money.

Luxury Cars as Status Symbols

Many people assume billionaires automatically splurge on high-end vehicles. However, some billionaires think it’s a waste to purchase a luxury car just because it’s a status symbol.

A vehicle depreciates the moment it leaves the dealership, so smart billionaires don’t think a luxury car is worth the exorbitant price tag. Instead, they opt for practicality and reliability over flashiness, demonstrating a preference for investments that either appreciate or don’t depreciate as rapidly.

Expensive Clothing and Accessories

While bespoke suits and high-fashion brands are often associated with the wealthy, many billionaires adopt a more pragmatic approach to their wardrobe. They tend to view spending excessively on clothing and accessories as unnecessary, focusing instead on quality and durability.

This mindset is exemplified by tech moguls and investors who are frequently seen in casual, functional attire. One notable example is Mark Zuckerberg.

Extravagant Parties and Events

Another area where billionaires diverge from the stereotype is their stance on lavish parties and events. While the rich and famous are often thought to indulge in extravagant celebrations, a significant number of billionaires see this as a poor use of resources.

They argue that the immense costs associated with hosting such events could be better allocated toward investments, philanthropy, or reinvesting in their businesses. This practical perspective underscores a broader philosophy of value over vanity.

High-End Watches as Investments

The allure of luxury watches as a symbol of wealth and status is undeniable. However, many billionaires are skeptical about the investment value of high-end timepieces.

While certain watches can appreciate over time, they recognize that the market is niche and unpredictable. Consequently, they often prefer to allocate their funds toward reliable investment vehicles that promise clear returns, viewing watches as personal indulgences rather than wise financial investments.

Oversized and Underutilized Real Estate

The concept of owning sprawling mansions and multiple homes is another area where billionaires’ views might diverge from public expectations. Some of the world’s wealthiest individuals caution against the trap of oversized and underutilized real estate, noting the hidden costs of maintenance, taxes, and staff. They advocate for living spaces that meet needs without excessive luxury.

Bottom Line

Smart billionaires are careful about what they buy. They avoid things that lose value quickly and don’t waste money on fancy items they don’t need. They understand the importance of saving and investing rather than showing off their wealth. Understanding how wise billionaires manage their money can help you make better choices with your own finances.

