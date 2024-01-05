These 5 Scams Will Be Most Popular in 2024 — How to Protect Yourself

As we step into 2024, scammers are not just keeping pace with technological advancements; they’re leveraging them to devise more sophisticated schemes. The digital age, coupled with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), has opened new avenues for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting victims.

Based on recent trends and expert insights, including valuable information from AARP, here’s a look at the five scams set to be most prevalent in 2024 and how you can shield yourself from these deceptive tactics to save your money from these scammers.

1. Deepfake Deception

AI-generated deepfakes, which create convincing but fake audio and video recordings, are on the rise. Scammers can mimic voices or appearances of people you know or public figures to trick you into transferring money or divulging sensitive information.

Protection Tip: Always verify the source before responding to unexpected requests. If you receive a suspicious call or message, even from a known contact, double-check by calling them back on a trusted number.

2. Sophisticated Phishing Attacks

With AI, phishing emails and messages have become more personalized and harder to distinguish from genuine communications. These may appear to come from reputable organizations or even mimic correspondence from friends or family.

Protection Tip: Be cautious with emails or messages that request personal information or urge immediate action. Always verify the authenticity of links and email addresses before clicking or responding.

3. AI-Powered Identity Theft

AI can now process vast amounts of stolen personal data more efficiently, leading to more targeted and convincing identity theft attempts. Criminals might use this data to apply for credit, make purchases, or even impersonate you in online interactions.

Protection Tip: Regularly monitor your financial accounts and credit reports for unusual activity. Use strong, unique passwords for different accounts and consider using two-factor authentication.

4. Virtual Reality (VR) Scams

As VR technology becomes more prevalent, scammers are finding ways to exploit these platforms. From fake VR experiences that steal data to fraudulent virtual goods marketplaces, these scams can be particularly insidious.

Protection Tip: Treat VR environments with the same caution as any online space. Don’t share personal information and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

5. AI-Enhanced Investment Schemes

Scammers are using AI to create realistic, but fake, investment opportunities, promising high returns with AI-driven strategies. These schemes are particularly appealing to those not familiar with the complexities of AI and financial technology.

Protection Tip: Be skeptical of investment opportunities that promise guaranteed returns, especially those that claim to use advanced AI. Always research and consult with financial experts before investing.

Staying Ahead of Scammers

The key to protecting yourself in 2024 and beyond lies in staying informed and vigilant. As scammers evolve their tactics:

Educate Yourself : Stay updated on the latest scam trends. Resources like AARP offer valuable insights and alerts on emerging scams.

: Stay updated on the latest scam trends. Resources like AARP offer valuable insights and alerts on emerging scams. Use Technology Wisely : Employ anti-virus software, update your devices regularly, and use secure networks.

: Employ anti-virus software, update your devices regularly, and use secure networks. Trust Your Instincts: If something feels off, it probably is. Taking a moment to pause and verify can save you from potential scams.

Remember, in the digital age, your best defense is a combination of awareness, skepticism, and proactive security measures. Stay alert, stay safe.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

