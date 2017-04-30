7 Ways to Save Money in May

Yes, we said go out! Why? Because there are tons of great deals and specials you can take advantage of during the month of May. Here are a few:

Applebee’s

Cinco de Mayo marks the beginning of Spring, otherwise known as margarita season at Applebee’s. Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are now $5. Served in a signature glass, they are made with premium spirits and are available to-go at participating locations. If you don’t have time to dine in, you can take advantage of Applebee’s Spring Savings, by enjoying $10 OFF an online order of $40 or more using the code SPRING22 at checkout.

Chili’s

If you find yourself near a Chili’s on Cinco de Mayo, make sure to stop in to get your hands on of their $5 Drink Deals, including the Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón, Cuervo Blue, Frose ‘ritas and select draft imports.

Miller’s Ale House

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Miller’s Ale House with $3 House Margaritas and $9 Margarita pitchers

Tijuana Flats

Cinco de Mayo is technically one day, but at Tijuana Flats, it’s a three-day Five Buck Cinco Bash featuring menu items for only $5. From May 5 through May 7, Tijuana Flats will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with this limited-time special on Tijuana Trio, Chips & Queso, Chips & Guac, Margaritas and Mexican Drafts.

Poll: Does April’s Stock Market Dip Concern You?