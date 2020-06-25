44 Ways To Trim Your Living Expenses During the Coronavirus Quarantine

55. Transaction Fees

Average monthly spending: Varies

If you’re investing in a mutual fund, you’ll need to pay the professionals who are putting all of their know-how into managing your investments. You’ll pay in one of three ways: the expense ratio, a load or a combination of the two. Fortunately, there are some very easy ways to decrease the amount of your money going toward fees.

Pay close attention to the expense ratios and shop around for ones that charge the least. The differences are small — usually a fraction of a percent — but they can have a huge impact over time. In particular, look at passive ETFs and index funds. These vehicles are just trying to match market returns, and they charge much lower expense ratios than traditional mutual funds and don’t require as much management as a result. Also, think carefully before investing in a load fund about whether or not the additional expense is justified. Those funds can certainly make their additional fees worthwhile over time, but there are no guarantees.

If you’re not having someone actively manage your account, you’re likely going to be charged fees by the brokerage firm for your transactions. Research from GOBankingRates found that the average fee for stocks and options trades was $6.41 across nine big-name brokerages, including Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade and Vanguard. For futures contracts, the transaction cost was $1.69 on average, and it was 74 cents for options contracts.

These fees are largely unavoidable unless you find a commission-free trade option such as Robinhood, cash in a temporary promo deal from a brokerage firm or get a deal for being a high-volume trader. E-Trade, Firstrade and some other brokerage firms offer commission-free ETFs, too, but at certain brokerages, this applies only to their own ETFs — they’ll charge you otherwise. So, this option might not make sense for you if you’re not planning to stay within the same brokerage firm for all of your investments.

Given the vast array of options out there, it’s safe to say that you should weigh your choices carefully and choose the one that meets your personal investment objectives. It might mean paying fees, but there are certainly ways to reduce or eliminate those fees if you do your research.

More From GOBankingRates