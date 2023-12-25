10 Clothing Items Frugal People Never Buy

MarianVejcik / iStock/Getty Images

If you’re looking for ways to save money, you can learn a thing or two from frugal people. They’re masters at saving on food, clothing, and household items. Here are some of the clothing items frugal people never buy.

1. Fast Fashion Items

Frugal individuals are typically wary of fast fashion brands. These items may come with a low upfront cost, but their poor quality means they often need to be replaced quickly. Frugal shoppers prioritize longevity in their clothing, seeking out pieces that withstand the test of time both in terms of style and durability.

2. Single-Occasion Outfits

Buying an outfit for a one-time event is a no-go for the budget conscious. Frugal people opt for versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down for various occasions. They understand the value of a wardrobe where items can be mixed and matched, creating new looks without additional cost.

3. Trend-Driven Clothing

While it’s tempting to keep up with the latest trends, frugal individuals avoid clothing that will soon go out of style. Instead, they invest in classic pieces that remain fashionable year after year, ensuring their wardrobe stays relevant and versatile.

4. Designer Labels for the Sake of Branding

Frugal shoppers are not swayed by designer labels and the status they purportedly confer. They seek quality, which can often be found in lesser-known brands at a fraction of the price. For them, the value lies in the garment itself, not the name attached to it.

5. Excessive Workout Gear

While staying fit is important, frugal people know that you don’t need a vast array of specialized workout clothes. A few high-quality, functional pieces are sufficient.

6. Specialty Undergarments

Items like push-up bras or shaping underwear can be pricey and often unnecessary. Frugal individuals prefer comfortable, multipurpose undergarments that serve their needs without breaking the bank.

7. High-End Accessories

Instead of splurging on expensive accessories, frugal people opt for functional, modestly priced items. They know that accessories like belts, bags, and jewelry can be both stylish and affordable without the need for luxury brand logos.

8. Seasonal Clothing

Instead of buying new clothes for every season, frugal individuals often layer pieces or adapt their existing wardrobe to suit changing weather. This approach saves money and closet space.

9. ‘Dry Clean Only’ Items

Clothes that require special care often entail ongoing costs. Frugal shoppers steer clear of these, understanding the total cost of ownership extends beyond the price tag.

10. Impractical Shoes

Rather than owning numerous pairs of shoes for different occasions, frugal people typically invest in a few versatile, high-quality pairs. Comfort, durability, and style guide their choices more than trends or impulses.

The Bottom Line

Frugality in clothing choices is less about stringent budgeting and more about a thoughtful approach to consumption. It involves understanding the difference between needs and wants, quality and quantity, and long-term value versus short-term gratification.

