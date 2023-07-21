5 Best Deals from Dollar Tree’s ‘Christmas in July’ Sale — Plus, This Code Gets You a Bigger Discount

Christmas in July has been gaining popularity in recent years, and many retail stores are using the occasion to offer sales — Dollar Tree among them. As an added bonus, Dollar Tree offers half off shipping with the promo code “Cooloff.”

“Tis always the season to save & shop. Think cool thoughts with 50% off* shipping to get ahead of the hustle & bustle of the season!,” Dollar Tree tweeted.

Here are some of this year’s Christmas in July deals:

Christmas House Nutcracker Soldiers: $1.25 each, 36 for $45

The nutcracker soldiers hold clubs, horns, scepters, swords, axes, and guns and come in six different color designs.

They “are a festive addition to display in entryways, on living room mantle tops, on dining or décor tables, and more. Also great for gift giving,” according to Dollar Tree.

Christmas House Decorative Stuffed Boy and Girl Elves: $1.35 each, 4 for $5

If you’re looking for new elves on the shelves, you’re in luck.

“Display them on mantels, stairs, tables, countertops, and more and watch the Christmas spirit enter your home. They are also highly customizable; let your craftier side free and have fun making shirts, pants, hats, accessories, and more for these elves,” Dollar Tree advised.

Large Round Whimsical Christmas Platters: $1.25 each, minimum order 36 for $45

“These decorative holiday platters with three assorted prints will add some whimsical festivity to your next jolly gathering,” Dollar Tree suggested.

These are perfect for serving hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, or cookies — and “they will make a statement at any dinner, office party, celebration, and more.”

Christmas House Artificial Garland, 15-ft. Strands: $1.25 each, minimum quantity 48 for $60

The garland strands “add an effortless, classical charm that is seasonally approved,” and are great for hanging on mantels, railings, shelves, and more, according to Dollar Tree.

Printed Stoneware Holiday Mugs: $1.25 each, minimum quantity 24 for $30

The holiday-themed stoneware coffee mugs come in four designs shown, including red trucks, snowmen, Santa and Christmas goodies.

