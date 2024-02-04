7 5-Star Amazon Products Worth Adding to Your Cart

Daria Nipot / Getty Images

Let’s be honest, you can find almost anything you need on Amazon — frankly, the massive online storefront can be overwhelming. With that in mind, here are some of the best 5-star Amazon products that are worth adding to your cart right now!

1. Iron Flask

Stanley’s are all the rage, but the Iron Flask sports water bottle offers double-walled insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. And it comes with three lids — a straw lid, flip lid with handle, and stainless steel screw-on lid — so you can choose the one that works best for you and switch it up when you need to. With over 134,000 reviews and at less than $30, this deal is hard to pass up.

2. LEGO Roses

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, and what better way to say “I love you” than by building LEGO Roses together? This 120-piece kit lets you give the gift of flowers that will never wilt. And if you want even more LEGO fun, you can also buy the Valentine Lovebirds kit!

3. POPCHOSE Fabric Shaver

It’s sweater season, and investing in a fabric shaver to remove unwanted lint and pilling can keep your cozy clothes looking new. This gadget removes lint in seconds as a result of the 6-leaf blades that spin at 9,000 rotations per minute.

4. VATONI Wall Sconces

If you’re upgrading your lighting (and if you’re not, now might be the time), these VATONI wall sconces are dimmable and designed with a swing arm. And they simply plug into an outlet, so you don’t have to worry about wiring. They also come with two bulbs, so they’re ready to go as soon as you take them out of the box.

5. TESSAN Surge Protector With Flat Extension Cord

In an upgrade from typical surge protectors, this surge protector is square-shaped with eight AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. The low-profile flat plug allows it to be plugged in discreetly behind beds or couches. It’s available with varying cord lengths and can be mounted on the wall — or set on the floor or a table.

6. Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie

Winter’s a long way from over, so whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your guy or girl or need to take on the winter weather with style, this Carhartt beanie offers a minimal look in a wide variety of colors.

7. ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins

Even though winter’s in full swing, spring is coming. So if you’re getting ready for springtime organization, these ClearSpace plastic storage bins can help you get a jump start. Perfect for cleaning supplies, fridge organization, toy storage and more, they come in packs of two, four, six, or eight and are made of shatter-resistant plastic that’s both BPA- and chlorine-free.

