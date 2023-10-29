9 American Clothing Brands to Stay Away From Buying

JackF / iStock.com

In today’s fast-paced world, the clothing industry is vast and continually evolving. However, not all brands have kept up with ethical, sustainable, or quality standards.

Based on various factors, including sustainability, ethical practices, and product quality, here are nine American clothing brands you might consider thinking twice about before making a purchase:

Forever 21

Their fast-fashion appeal and affordability might tempt you, but past allegations of sweatshop conditions could tarnish the brand’s reputation, potentially affecting resale values.

Urban Outfitters

The brand’s history of culturally insensitive products could make some of their items less desirable in the resale market, diminishing the return on your purchase.

Gap Inc.

Past links to child labor and criticisms over supplier factory conditions might affect the perception of the brand’s quality and ethics, making certain items a riskier investment.

American Apparel

With past controversies surrounding their CEO and provocative advertising, the brand’s reputation has seen highs and lows, making its long-term value less predictable.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Their exclusivity approach, notably preferring “attractive” individuals and controversial statements from their former CEO, might not bode well for the brand’s universal appeal and thus, its items’ resale value.

Lululemon Athletica

Product recalls due to quality concerns (like sheer material) might make potential buyers skeptical about the brand’s durability and worth.

Victoria’s Secret

As a premium lingerie brand, its controversies regarding the portrayal of women and connections to Jeffrey Epstein might deter some from seeing its items as high-value investments.

Fashion Nova

Allegations of underpaid labor could make the brand less desirable for those looking to invest in ethically-produced fashion, potentially affecting its resale market.

H&M

Though not American-born, its dominant U.S. presence makes it relevant. Past racial insensitivities and fast-fashion criticisms could affect the perceived value of its items in the long run.

Your clothing purchases can be investments. Opting for brands without significant controversies might protect the value of your wardrobe, ensuring you get the most for your money whether you wear your clothes for years or decide to resell them.

