8 Cheap Costco Finds That Will Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

By the second Friday in January, many people have already abandoned their New Year’s resolutions, according to NationalToday.com. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Sometimes, having the right tools on hand can make it easier to keep your resolutions, whether they are related to fitness, organization or healthier eating. Believe it or not, a well-planned Costco run, or visit to Costco.com, can help.

In spite of Costco’s new, giant, 750-calorie chocolate chunk cookie from the food court, aisles of junk food, and deliciously decadent treats like seasonal chocolate, the warehouse club can also make it easier to keep your New Year’s resolutions with these healthy and affordable finds.

Poppi

Between 2010 and 2015, 63% of U.S. adults said they drank at least one sugar-sweetened beverage per day, according to the National Health Interview Survey Cancer Control Supplement reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Sugar has been linked to all sorts of diseases and health issues. Plus, eating or drinking too many sugary products daily can keep you from feeling your best, which makes it harder to achieve any of your other goals or resolutions for the new year.

Fortunately, Shark Tank-favorite Poppi soda offers just 5 grams of sugar, compared to 40 grams in 12 ounces of Coca-Cola, and 25 calories. You can enjoy the taste of your favorite sodas, plus prebiotics and fiber for gut health.

Make Your Money Work for You

The variety pack features 15 cans of “Doc Pop,” Grape, and Root Beer or Orange, Strawberry Lemon, and Cherry Limeade for $20 right now, a $5 savings off the regular Costco price.

Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds

A dietician at Health.com recommended Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt as one of Costco’s healthier snack deals. Pumpkin seeds contain iron, magnesium, zinc and other nutrients our body needs. At $12.99 for a 22 oz. bag, they are an affordable option to help you stick to your healthy eating goals. Use them on top of salads, in homemade granola, over Greek yogurt, or eat them straight out of the bag to conquer that craving for a salty, crunchy snack.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, Chocolate

Collagen is found naturally in our body’s connective tissue but, as we age, our body produces less of it. You can get collagen from some of the foods you eat, particularly animal products. But many people like supplementing with powdered collagen.

Now’s a good time to stock up on tasty Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in chocolate flavor, since Costco is offering a 2 lb. container for just $27.99, which is $9 off the regular price, through January 21, 2024.

ProForm Tour de France CBC Studio Cycle

It’s important to invest in your health, and a new piece of fitness gear for your home gym can inspire you to keep working out. If you don’t have thousands to spend on a new bike or treadmill, consider this ProForm Tour de France CBC Studio Cycle for just $300 (after $100 off).

Make Your Money Work for You

The bike comes with a large LCD display, but you can add your own tablet or smart phone to the stand. Use the iFit app to connect your mobile device and stream live workouts led by more than 100 top trainers. The bike also includes 2 lb. and 3 lb. dumbbells for a full-body workout.

Adidas Ladies Puremotion Shoe

Whether you’re walking, running, cycling or practicing cross-fit, a comfortable, quality sneaker can make sticking to your commitment easier. The Adidas Ladies Puremotion Shoe has a Cloud foam midsole for comfort and an easy slip-on design. Available in gray or black with the Adidas stripes on the side and the logo on the tongue, these shoes are as stylish as they are affordable. They are new at Costco right now for just $42.99. Similar styles sell for much higher prices at sporting goods stores and other retailers.

Seville Classics Stackable Bin Organizer, Set of 3

If you received new kitchen appliances for Christmas, you may be trying to figure out how to make the most of your counter space. The Seville Classics Stackable Bin Organizer adds style and convenience, with three easy-to-clean, sustainable bamboo bins to hold produce, spices, tea, coffee and more. The larger, bottom bin has a fixed divider so you can stash and organize multiple items.

Trinity Expandable Closet Organizer

Take control of closet clutter before it controls you. The TRINITY expandable closet organizer fits spaces from 56 to 76 inches, with two hanging rods and eight adjustable shelves for bags, hats, and more.

Whether you use this in a closet or against a wall, you can make your space feel upscale and organized for just $154, a fraction of the cost of custom closet design.

Make Your Money Work for You

Kirkland Signature Quit Gum

If you resolved to quit smoking or kick the vaping habit in 2024, Costco should be your go-to for nicotine gum. The Kirkland Signature product, Quit, comes in 2 mg or 4 mg pieces, just like Nicorette. But it costs a lot less.

With 380 pieces for $60, the KS gum comes in at 15 cents per piece. Costco also carries Nicorette. With the $13 off sale going on right now, you’ll pay $50 for 200 pieces, or 25 cents per piece.

Both Nicorette and Quit are FSA-eligible, which means you can pay for them with tax-free dollars to help stretch your budget a little further.

Final Note

It’s important to invest in the right products now to maintain the motivation to achieve your goals throughout the winter. By spring, you’ll have established new, better habits. Stick with it and eating healthy, being fit, or keeping a neater home will become second nature.

More From GOBankingRates