6 Cheapest Costco Deals on Electronics for Back to School 2023

By Dawn Allcot
Back to school means more than just buying school supplies like pencils and books. Maybe you’re looking for a Chromebook or laptop for college, a TV for a dorm room, or an iPad for taking notes. Or maybe, with the kids back to school, you’re finally starting that side business you’ve dreamed of and want to outfit your home office with a new MacBook Pro.

Whatever your back-to-school needs for home electronics, Costco has you covered. We used our super-shopper skills to check out the hottest deals on home electronics at your favorite wholesale club.

Apple AirPods, 3rd Generation ($139)

Celebrate back-to-school in style with these 3rd Gen Apple AirPods, complete with MagSafe charging case. Sweat and water-resistant, the force sensor in the AirPods lets you control your music and answer or end calls. Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking create a superior audio experience.

Apple iPad Mini ($399)

Costco has a variety of Apple iPads and iPad Minis steeply discounted for back-to-school. At just under $400, the 6th Generation, 8.3-inch iPad Mini with 64GB of storage and Retina Display will fit the needs of any student. Choose from Purple, Starlight, Pink, or Space Gray. Only while supplies last and two per customer.

Acer Spin Touchscreen Chromebook ($199)

The perfect computer for back-to-school, this Acer Spin 13.3-inch, two-in-one touchscreen Chromebook is outfitted with Corning Gorilla Glass for maximum durability in the hands of students. 4GB memory and 64GB storage are enough to hold all the apps you need, while the 1080p display is easy on the eyes.

MacBook Pro (16-inch) ($2,249, originally $2,449)

Go big for back-to-school with a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M2 Pro chip, 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU with 512BGB SSD storage. Enjoy up to 22 hours of battery life and a crazy-fast GPU for lag-free gaming and video editing. The price is suitable for a limited time only and only two per customer at this price.

Sony 85-inch Class X80CK 4K UHD TV ($1,499)

You may think of something other than back-to-school as the time to upgrade the TV in your family room, but at this price, why not? Members can snag this 85-inch Sony 4K UDHD TV with Dolby Vision HDR for less than $1,500.

Hisense 50-inch A65K 4K UHD TV ($239)

If you’re looking for a TV to fit perfectly in a dorm, consider the 65-inch Hisense model. It runs on the Google TV OS for streaming all your favorite services and has a wide color gamut for accurate imagery. Plus, gaming mode for lag-free play and 3 HDMI inputs make adding your favorite gaming systems easy.

Belkin Boost Charge USB-C to Lighting Connector Cable Kit ($24)

Do you constantly need to find your iPhone charging cables? Grab a 4-pack of these high-quality, super-durable Belkin cables at Costco and search no more! You’ll even have extra to lend to friends. These cables are 25 times more durable than most others and can charge an iPhone 12 from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes.

