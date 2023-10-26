Advertiser Disclosure
Costco’s Irresistible Deal: The Ultimate 157-Piece Kitchen Set That’s Worth Every Penny

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Close-up of woman cooking food in frying pan stock photo
Neustockimages / iStock.com

Known for its durability and stylish color options, being able to outfit a kitchen with Le Creuset equipment is every culinary enthusiast’s dream. It’s iconic round Dutch ovens alone are sought after by home cooks and professionals alike.

Costco is offering a 157-piece Le Creuset Ultimate Cookware Set, which includes “cookware, bakeware, dinnerware, serveware and accessories,” for the staggering price of $4,500, according to a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

However, finding the $4,500 to buy the set might prove as difficult as actually finding the set. Currently, the item pops up the dreaded “404 — Product Not Found/Product Not Available!” notice on Costco’s website, which has some people speculating that the collection sold out immediately.  

Understandably, when you can potentially get a used car for around the same cost, the cookware set’s sticker price has some consumers stupefied. The word “ridiculous” can be found peppered among the comments on online content builder Gannon Breslin’s original X post, which included a picture of the set and the message: “Probably every kitchen item you will ever need. Worth it?”

Others are calling it a great deal, with one X commenter saying, “But if you do use everything it is a massive steal price wise.” Per Delish, a quick calculation tells us that buying the set, you’re paying over $28 for each item (lids are probably considered separate pieces).

According to the NY Post, a Reddit user calculated the cost of the 157 items included in the set if they were to be purchased individually on the Le Creuset website and found the suggested retail price comes in at $8,005.95 (although you could get everything for as low as $5,280.149, if you took advantage of all possible online sales and discounts).

Regardless of the initially off-putting price, the collection is a great deal for some of the world’s finest premium cookware and is worth every penny IF you use it all. Single Dutch ovens or skillets typically cost $200 to $400, depending on size. An 11-piece enameled cast iron cookware set can cost between $1,500 to $2,000. Many of Le Creuset products can take a beating and last a lifetime.

But how much Le Creuset is too much Le Creuset? Unless you spend a great deal of time in the kitchen and use an artillery of equipment to get your meals on the table, mortgaging your home to buy this set might not be the wisest idea. However, delivery — on a pallet to your home — is included. So, there’s that.

