How SNAP Recipients, Students and More Can Sign Up for Discounted Amazon Prime Just in Time for Big Deal Day Event

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, also known as Prime Day, kicks off on Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET and runs through Oct. 11. Only Amazon Prime members will have access to these deep discounts, but customers can still become Prime members to get the most out of Prime Day.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already. Afterward, the company charges $14.99 per month or $139 per year for an Amazon Prime subscription. However, different plans are available for students and people on government assistance, The Delaware News Journal reported.

Students can sign up for a six-month free trial using a “.edu” email address and get the subscription 50% off after the end of the trial. Those on government assistance, including SNAP and Medicaid, can sign up for Prime Access, a modified version of Amazon Prime, according to The Delaware News Journal, for 50% off the normal price after the 30-day free trial. This includes access to fast and free shipping, Prime video, music streaming and photo storage.

The company mentioned that Prime members will have access to deals from independent sellers like Ruggable x Jonathan Adler, Urban Decay Cosmetics and PicassoTiles. New deals drop every five minutes during select periods throughout the event. Amazon is also making it easier for Prime members to find deals they’re interested in by showing personalized recommendations based on past purchases, browsing history and items saved to lists.

Prime members can save even more by signing up for “invite-only” deals on select products expected to sell out quickly. Customers who get selected for these deals will be notified with instructions on how to purchase the item, according to Amazon.

