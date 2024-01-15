Advertiser Disclosure
I’m A Dollar Tree Superfan: My 8 Top Buys For January 2024 (And a Few Bonus Items)

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Dollar Tree Storefront stock photo
M. Suhail / iStock.com

Despite Dollar Tree having hiked its prices in 2021, the chain still boasts a legion of superfans.

And for January 2024, here are some of the products they are recommending.

Plastic Bins and Tubs

Money saving expert Andrea Woroch said she had to reorganize her kid’s playroom and bedrooms to accommodate for all the new items they received over the holidays.

“And you can find a selection of organizing items at Dollar Tree for cheap,” she said. “Plastic storage bins are great for storing little pieces to tall their toys.”

School Supplies

In addition, Woroch said that the new year is a good time to replenish your kid’s school supplies. Now’s the time to buy new markers, crayons and paper for drawing and writing.

“While big box stores like Target and Walmart typically have good sales on school supplies during the back-to-school rush in August, we don’t see as many sales happening on these items now, which makes Dollar Tree the perfect place to pick up these goods for less,” she added.

Foil Balloons

According to Andy Cooper, financial analyst at CouponBirds, you can buy a lot of products at Dollar Tree that are of high quality and low price compared to other platforms. For instance, foil balloons are a must-have product for parties, he said. And the price at Dollar Tree is $1.25 each compared with $2 at Walmart for the same product.

“Besides, Dollar Tree will fill foil ballons for free when buying from them. This is the service majority of other platforms and stores do not offer,” he added.

Brillo Basics Steel-Wool Soap Pads

At Dollar Tree, eight soap pads costs $1.25 — but at Amazon, it costs $10.55 for 24 soap pads. This comes out to $3.52 per eight-unit bunch, said Cooper.

“The price at Amazon is 180% higher than Dollar Tree,” he added.

Colombina’s Tiger Pops Swirled Lollipops

At Dollar Tree, heart shaped Colombina’s candies are $1.25, said Cooper. At Amazon, these candies are priced four times higher than Dollar Tree.

Fridge Storage

According to The Deal Guy, 12″ x 6″ fridge storage products are one of the best buys at Dollar Tree, which can help you organize your fridge better.

Beauty Products

These are also another top purchase this month, according to the Deal Guy. For instance, a Revlon lip gloss costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree compared to $6 at Walmart. Another tip: The chain offers several makeup products in unbranded packaging, but they actually are from brands such as L’Oreal, Cover Girl and Maybelline.

According to The Deal Guy, an oil-free acne wash identical in terms of appearance is $1.25 at Dollar Tree compared to the $9 original from Neutrogena. Meanwhile, an oatmeal moisturizing lotion is “an Aveeno dupe that sports the same back-of-bottle warning and retails for $9 at Walmart, versus the $1.25 alternative from Dollar Tree,” he said in one video.

