5 Labor Day Appliance Deals at Costco

Did you know you can save money by upgrading the older appliances in your home with new, energy-efficient models? Labor Day is a great time to launch that kitchen remodel or replace an aging refrigerator or dishwasher with a new model.

Stores everywhere are known for appliance sales on Labor Day. Purchasing major appliances toward the end of summer means you will have them to enjoy during your winter holiday entertaining and parties. You might snag the year’s best savings on major appliances this Labor Day weekend.

We strolled our local Costco and compared offerings at Costco online to find all the top brands offer great prices.

LG Front Control Dishwasher ($799)

Save $150 on this LG Front Control Dishwasher with NeveRust Stainless Steel Tub and Dynamic Dry. This EnergyStar-rated model operates at just 48 decibels, so cleaning up won’t interrupt an after-dinner conversation. The QuadWash system is designed to clean dishes with four high-power jets and Multi-Motion action. Choose from Stainless Steel for $749 or Black Stainless for $799 to match your existing appliances or create a cohesive upgraded look in your kitchen.

Samsung Electric Range ($829)

Newer homes are shifting to energy-efficient electric ranges over gas stoves, and it’s not a bad idea for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint and cut overall energy costs, especially if your home uses solar power.

Samsung and Costco make it easy this Labor Day with this enticing flat-top, freestanding electric range with a slim control panel, air frying capabilities, and Wi-Fi to connect to your smartphone for voice control or remote operation.

Bosch 500 Series French Door Refrigerator ($2,499)

Enjoy the convenience, vast storage, and energy savings of the Bosch 500 Series French Door refrigerator. This Energy Star-certified model boasts Home Connect Wi-Fi capabilities, filtered water and air systems, and the QuickIce Pro System for fresh, filtered ice faster than competing models can deliver.

Whirlpool Refrigerator ($699)

Looking for a new refrigerator for a fix-and-flip property, rental home, or a family gathering space like a home bar, theater or gaming room? This Whirlpool model fits the bill, with 20 cubic feet of storage space, a compact footprint and an affordable price. An optional icemaker is available.

Samsung Washer Dryer Combo ($1449)

Samsung is more than just a top name in phones and TVs. You can trust this brand for many major home appliances, too. The Samsung Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ makes laundry day easy. (And, let’s face it, isn’t everyday laundry day?) Wi-Fi capability enables you to receive end-of-cycle alerts, start a load remotely, or schedule start times.

Plus, when you buy any Samsung Washer Dryer paired with a pre-tax purchase price of $1,396 or more, you’ll save an additional $100 at checkout.

