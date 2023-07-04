Advertiser Disclosure
Looking for Fourth of July Bargains? Consider Waiting on These 5 Costco Items Until After the Holiday

By Dawn Allcot
Did you miss the Fourth of July sales at Costco? Don’t despair. You may find even lower prices on popular Costco items and special releases after the holiday. With Amazon launching its Prime Day deals July 11 and 12, 2023, many other online retailers will offer sales of their own.

Look for these deals on electronics, patio furniture and more, now at Costco.

Samsung 75-inch Class Q70CD 4K UHD QLED LCD $1,399

Stream your favorite movies and shows all summer long on a new Samsung 75-inch QLED TV. Costco members also get their choice of a Hulu, Paramount+ or Xbox Game Pass subscription ($65 value) plus an extended five-year warranty.

Hisense 65-inch Class A65K Series 4K UHD LED LCD TV $339

Hisense delivers tremendous value in 4K TVs for the home. This 65-inch Smart TV runs on the Google TV operating system and features Game Mode Plus for higher picture quality and faster refresh rates while gaming on today’s most popular consoles.

Acer Aspire 1080p Touchscreen Laptop $449, originally $599

For school or work, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this Acer Aspire touchscreen laptop with a 15.6-inch screen, 16 GB memory and a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home to maximize your productivity.

Belmont 6-piece Outdoor Dining Set with Fire Table ($1,599, originally $1,999)

Get your yard ready for endless summer nights, culminating in a Labor Day celebration, with this 6-piece outdoor dining set (with center fire table). The set includes four chairs plus bench seating to accommodate a crowd. Cushions use durable Sunbrella fabric to resist stains, mildew, and fading. You’ll need to supply the propane tank for the 38,000 BTU fire table.

Karcher 2200 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $259, originally $299)

Save $40 on this 2200 PSI pressure washer to keep your home’s exterior in premium shape year-round. The pressure washer uses a brushless induction motor for longer life and quieter operation, plus a turbo nozzle and an 11-inch surface cleaner to tackle the toughest tasks. You’ll want to act fast since this sale ends July 8 and is good only while supplies last.

