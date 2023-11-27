Rachel Cruze: Instacart or Kroger Boost? Which Membership Is a Better Deal?

PixelsEffect / iStock.com

Grocery shopping, often a time-consuming task, has been transformed by the convenience of delivery services. With the pandemic boosting their popularity, options like Instacart and Kroger Boost have become household names. Rachel Cruze explored these services to determine which one offers the better deal. She shared her personal experience with the retailers.

The Test: Instacart vs. Kroger Boost

Cruze conducted an experiment by ordering the same 10 items from both services to see which was faster, cheaper, and more accurate. The delivery time was set between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., with a target of around 10:30 a.m. Instacart delivered first, arriving early and with all items correct. Kroger Boost, while on time, had a substitution issue with milk.

Pricing and Membership Costs

The cost comparison revealed that Kroger’s total was $36.70, while Instacart’s was slightly higher at $40.00. However, Instacart’s annual membership is more expensive at $100, compared to Kroger Boost’s $60 (or $99 for faster delivery). This presents a trade-off between speed and cost efficiency.

Pros and Cons of Each Service

Instacart offers the convenience of same-day delivery, sometimes within 30 minutes, and partners with various grocery chains. However, it has a higher membership fee and requires a minimum spend of $35 for free delivery.

Additional costs include tipping the shopper. Kroger Boost, while limited to Kroger stores, offers significant gas savings and includes digital coupons and personalized deals. It also eliminates the need to tip, as this is included in their pricing.



Tips for Saving on Grocery Services

Compare prices and deals. Always compare prices between different services and look out for special deals or discounts.

Plan ahead. Avoid last-minute orders. This can limit your options and potentially cost more.

Utilize memberships wisely. If you’re paying for a membership, make sure you’re getting the most out of it. Calculate how often you’ll use the service to see if it’s worth the annual fee.

Budget wisely. Keep track of your spending and ensure it aligns with your overall budget. Remember, convenience comes at a cost.

Look for alternatives. Sometimes, going to the store yourself can be more cost effective, especially if you are in a tight financial situation.

Choosing What Fits Your Budget and Needs

Cruze emphasizes the importance of fitting these services into your budget. While they offer convenience and time savings, they might not be suitable for everyone, especially those focused on debt reduction or saving. She suggests considering your financial situation and needs before opting for a grocery delivery service.

The Bottom Line

The choice between Instacart and Kroger Boost depends on individual preferences and priorities. Instacart wins in terms of speed and variety, while Kroger Boost is more cost effective and offers unique gas savings. Cruze’s experiment highlights the benefits of both, providing valuable insights for consumers navigating the world of grocery delivery services.

