10 Can’t Miss Black Friday Electronics Deals at Costco

BING-JHEN HONG / iStock.com

The biggest shopping day of the season is upon us and we’re predicting quite a few customers will have their laptops and smartphones out as soon as they put down their dessert forks to scour their favorite store’s websites for deals. If you’re a Costco member, this is a great time to take advantage of their electronic deals.

Put these electronics in your cart to gift a loved one – or forward the link to a family member with a “GIFT SUGGESTION” subject line in the email or text. We won’t judge!

These electronic Black Friday deals at Costco are perfect for the gamer, cook, kid and fitness lover in your life.

Some deals may last longer than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop

Black Friday Price: $599.00Savings: $250.00

This Dell Inspiron is a highly-rated laptop; getting it for less than $600 is fantastic. It’s the perfect processor for college students preparing for a winter or spring semester. With 16 GB RAM, the 13th generation Inspiron is fast to boot up, a touch screen makes computing easier and the two-year warranty will give the gifter peace of mind.

MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop

Black Friday Price: $899.99Savings: $150.00

Yes, we’re including two laptop Black Friday Costco electronics deals in this roundup because some of us prefer Macs and Apple products and others love a PC with Windows. This 13.6″ liquid retina display MacBook Air weighs only 2.6 pounds and has 18 hours of battery life. Other noteworthy features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a three-mic array, and a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. It comes in four colors and is a special holiday gift for the Apple fan in your life who’s looking for a lightweight laptop.

Make Your Money Work for You

ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium Plus Pack (Includes 2x SmartSensor)

Black Friday Price: $199.99Savings: $40.00

A smart thermostat can save you money while making it oh-so-easy to crank up the heat or make a room cooler without getting up. This ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium Plus Pack includes two SmartSensors, so you can set them up in rooms where you’d like to monitor the temps. This deal is still better than you’d find on the ecobee website.

ProForm Trainer 8.7 Treadmill

Black Friday Price: $749.00Savings: $250.00

Is 2024 the year you plan actually to get in shape? Or at least commit to a healthier lifestyle? Take advantage of this ProForm Trainer 8.7 Treadmill that’s about 25 percent off during Costco’s Black Friday deals. It goes from 0 to 12 MPH and has a 20″ x 55″ tread belt and a 7″ contrast display. For comparison, the Peloton treadmill (which we acknowledge is more high-tech) starts at $2,695.

Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Black Friday Price: $329.99Savings: $70.00

The traveler or quiet-seeker in your life will love getting these Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for free calling, gaming, listening to music or simply blocking out pesky seatmates on public commutes and airplanes. You’ll love saving $70 when you take advantage of this Black Friday Costco deal.

Klipsch GIG XXL Portable Wireless Party Speaker with Mic

Black Friday Price: $149.99Savings: $50.00

What do you get that extroverted person who has everything? A party speaker with a mic, of course! This Klipsch GIG XXL Portable Wireless Party Speaker with a Karaoke Mic has four light modes, Bluetooth capabilities, and great sound. It’s perfect if you want a speaker that’s easy to move around the home, in your backyard or by the pool and have the option of hosting your own ‘American Idol’-style competition.

Make Your Money Work for You

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar Bundle

Black Friday Price: $399.00Savings: $100.00

Add this Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar Bundle to turn your home entertainment game up a few notches. Get it on Black Friday for yourself and install it before the holidays to enjoy the full sound effects of one of our favorite Christmas movies, “Lethal Weapon,” thanks to 3D sound effects from Dolby Atmos. This “bundle” includes a $40 Apple Gift Card or 4-month Pandora Premium subscription, a $49 Wall Mount Voucher & 30% off accessories coupon.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Indoor Cam (Gen 2) with Included Manual Privacy Cover

Black Friday Price: $119.99Savings: $60

Feeling secure about your safety and your family’s safety is priceless. But if we had to put a price on it, putting in a home security camera like the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Indoor Cam for less than $120 is a great deal. While this might not be on every gift recipient’s list if you’ve been thinking about getting a Ring doorbell to know when packages arrive and you want to see what’s going on in your home when you aren’t there (hi, pup!). Now’s the time to make a move on this home electronic product.

Sony 65″ Class – X90CL Series 4K UHD LED LCD TV

​Black Friday Price: $999.99Savings: $?

You knew a TV had to be on this list! This Costco Direct Black Friday deal offers up to three years of protection from All-State, which is part of a five-year coverage plan. This Sony 65″ Smart TV is perfect for entertaining, watching sports (the Super Bowl’s only three months away!) and seeing your favorite shows and movies in 4K. We don’t know how much you’ll save on this TV by buying it as part of a Black Friday Costco deal, but we promise you’ll get a lot for less than $1,000.

iRobot Roomba j* + Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Black Friday Price: $479.99Savings: $180.00

Not everyone will appreciate getting a vacuum or cleaning gift for Christmas, but a Roomba from iRobot does the work for you. It’s like having a robot maid (like Rosie from The Jetsons”) zooming around your house while you’re at work, running errands, watching TV or taking a nap. Pair it with the app to get notified of updates. The self-emptying part is helpful for when the Roomba needs to make space and keep cleaning.

More From GOBankingRates