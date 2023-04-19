Categories

Saving Money / Shopping

Sam’s Club Offers $40 Off Memberships Today — Here’s How to Get the Deal

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Sam's Club stock photo
slobo / iStock.com

When inflation and consumer prices are high, the bargain-conscious flock to warehouse outlets like bees to honey. However, Sam’s Club has built a distinctly loyal following among mass-market retail shoppers. Today, you’ll have the chance to score access to Sam’s Club members-only deals on household essentials, fashion, groceries and so much more. But you’ll have to be quick!

To make the most of shopping at Sam’s Club, you need to have a membership. And in celebration of its 40th anniversary, the warehouse giant is offering $40 off membership costs through TODAY, April 19. The offer is redeemable in person or online. The price is automatically discounted on the website when a buyer goes to checkout.

Sam’s Club consistently has lower-priced memberships than its most wholesale competitors, including Costco and BJs. Its two membership tiers — Club and Plus — cost $50 and $110, respectively. So, taking advantage of today’s promotion, first-time members can get access to a huge range of members-only deals for $10 and $70!

All Sam’s Club members get access to these benefits:

  • Savings on Member’s Mark products
  • Access to special discounts and members-only sale events
  • Access to the Sam’s Club Mastercard
  • Fuel savings
  • Access to the tire and battery center
  • A complimentary second household membership

The Plus membership extends the bonuses to 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 a year), free shipping for online orders or on the Sam’s app, free curbside pickup (a $4 service for regular Club members) plus pharmacy and optical savings.

As an extra thank you to all its members, Sam’s is gifting more than $100 in savings offers when you use its same-day delivery, curbside pickup and Scan & Go services between April 14 and May 1. Check out the deals here.

Sam’s Club was established in 1983 by Walmart founder Sam Walton in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Originally catering to small businesses, the warehouse store has grown to almost 600 locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Sam’s Club has expanded internationally to countries such as Brazil, China and Mexico.

