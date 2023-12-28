Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

The $770K Reason (and 3 More) Customers Are Bailing on Dollar Tree

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
A Dollar Tree store in Austin, Texas, USA. stock photo
JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Dollar Tree is currently facing a lawsuit for disregarding employee safety protocols, but that’s not the only reason some customers are no longer shopping at the discount store.

According to the April statement released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Dollar Tree failed to provide safe work conditions at two Rhode Island stores and exposed employees to serious risks and injuries. The discount retailer faces $770,136 in penalties for obstructed exits, unsafe storage materials, fire and other hazards at its East Providence and Pawtucket locations.

“Providing employees with clearly recognized and legally required safeguards, such as unimpeded exit access, properly stored materials and readily available fire extinguishers, must be a priority for any employer and should not be ignored,” explained OSHA area director Robert Sestito in Providence, Rhode Island.

Violations Involving Dollar Tree and Family Dollar

Since 2017, federal and state OSHA programs have identified over 300 violations in more than 500 inspections at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Stores.

Some customers are avoiding Dollar Tree due to the company’s ethics, but Savvy Dime pointed out that customers have also reported that they stopped shopping there because the price, quality and experience of the company aren’t what they want them to be.

A handful of shoppers noted that Dollar Tree stores are never air-conditioned, and others have reported that the sodas and candies that Dollar Tree sells don’t taste right, even from brand names like Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Many are worried about the quality and safety of products after testing found that cookware sold at Dollar Tree was coated with a BPA epoxy and PTEE, as well as lead and plastics, that are dangerous for the consumer and the environment.

Make Your Money Work for You

And the $1.25 price on most items may seem like a great deal, but Savvy Dime stated that Dollar Tree only sells small packages at that price point. Shopping at Walmart and buying a slightly more expensive item could actually save someone more in the long run.

All of these reasons — price, quality, experience and ethics — could ultimately impact the success of the stores.

More From GOBankingRates

Quick Tips for Holiday Shopping

Related Content

Save on Groceries With ‘Cash Stuffing’ — Expert Explains 5 Ways To Do It

Shopping

Save on Groceries With 'Cash Stuffing' -- Expert Explains 5 Ways To Do It

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

Shopping

I'm a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is Whole Foods Open on New Year’s Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

Shopping

Is Whole Foods Open on New Year's Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

10 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Winter

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Walmart Return Policy Tips To Keep in Mind This Holiday Season

Shopping

4 Walmart Return Policy Tips To Keep in Mind This Holiday Season

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy These 6 Things Right After Christmas

Shopping

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy These 6 Things Right After Christmas

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m the CEO of a Savings Website: 5 Ways To Save Money Bulk Buying

Shopping

I'm the CEO of a Savings Website: 5 Ways To Save Money Bulk Buying

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Extreme Couponing in the Digital Age: Is It Still Worth It?

Shopping

Extreme Couponing in the Digital Age: Is It Still Worth It?

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 American Clothing Brands to Stay Away From Buying

Shopping

9 American Clothing Brands to Stay Away From Buying

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps That May Surprise You

Shopping

Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps That May Surprise You

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products You Should Never Buy

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products You Should Never Buy

December 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Clothing Items Frugal People Never Buy

Shopping

10 Clothing Items Frugal People Never Buy

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Aldi

Shopping

10 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Aldi

December 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

December 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Shopping in Person is Getting Worse for Your Time and Money

Shopping

How Shopping in Person is Getting Worse for Your Time and Money

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Work at Walmart: Here Are 8 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Shopping

I Work at Walmart: Here Are 8 Insider Secrets You Should Know

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!