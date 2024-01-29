The Best Cheap Winter Beach Escape from 10 Major US Cities
Yearning for sunnier skies and warmer climates? You’re in luck because you don’t have to travel far or spend a fortune to enjoy a warm-weather getaway.
Here’s a list of the best, budget-friendly, warm-weather destinations accessible by a quick flight from 10 major US cities.
From New York City: Nassau, Bahamas
A flight to Nassau brings New Yorkers to picturesque beaches and clear waters in about three hours, with average round-trip prices around $300. This Bahamian paradise offers a perfect blend of relaxation and island adventure.
2. From Los Angeles: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Los Angelenos can reach the stunning beaches of Cabo San Lucas in just about two hours, with flights typically under $200 round-trip. It’s an ideal spot for both exciting water activities and tranquil beach days.
From Chicago: Cancun, Mexico
With a flight time of about four hours and average prices around $250 round-trip, Cancun offers Chicagoans a perfect escape to white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, along with rich cultural experiences.
From Houston: Belize City, Belize
Houston residents can explore Belize’s natural beauty in about two and a half hours, with flights averaging $350 round-trip. Known for its exceptional snorkeling, diving, and lush jungles, Belize is an adventure-filled getaway.
From Miami: San Juan, Puerto Rico
A mere two-and-a-half-hour flight, often below $150 round-trip, takes Miamians to the vibrant streets and beautiful beaches of San Juan. This US territory offers a rich blend of history, culture, and beach relaxation.
From Seattle: San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Seattleites can reach the serene beaches of San Jose del Cabo in about four hours, usually under $300 round-trip. This destination is known for its art scene, tranquil beaches, and exquisite dining, offering a peaceful retreat.
From Atlanta: Montego Bay, Jamaica
A flight of around three hours to Montego Bay, at about $400 round-trip, offers Atlantans a Jamaican retreat. Known for its relaxed atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and lush landscapes, it’s the epitome of a laid-back vacation.
From Boston: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bostonians can reach Santo Domingo in about four hours for an average of $350 round-trip. This historic city offers a unique blend of colonial history and tropical beaches, making it a captivating destination.
From Denver: San Pedro, Belize
Denver residents can escape to the beautiful Ambergris Caye in Belize in around four hours, with flights a little over $400. This island is a paradise for snorkelers, divers, and beach lovers, known for its stunning barrier reef.
From Washington D.C.: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
With a flight duration of about three hours and average prices around $400, D.C. dwellers can find themselves in the luxurious Providenciales. Known for its pristine beaches and excellent snorkeling, it’s a serene beach haven.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
