Saving Money / Travel

The Best Cheap Winter Beach Escape from 10 Major US Cities

3 min Read
By Greg Garrison, AI Editor

Yearning for sunnier skies and warmer climates? You’re in luck because you don’t have to travel far or spend a fortune to enjoy a warm-weather getaway.

Here’s a list of the best, budget-friendly, warm-weather destinations accessible by a quick flight from 10 major US cities.

From New York City: Nassau, Bahamas

A flight to Nassau brings New Yorkers to picturesque beaches and clear waters in about three hours, with average round-trip prices around $300. This Bahamian paradise offers a perfect blend of relaxation and island adventure.

2. From Los Angeles: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Los Angelenos can reach the stunning beaches of Cabo San Lucas in just about two hours, with flights typically under $200 round-trip. It’s an ideal spot for both exciting water activities and tranquil beach days.

From Chicago: Cancun, Mexico

With a flight time of about four hours and average prices around $250 round-trip, Cancun offers Chicagoans a perfect escape to white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, along with rich cultural experiences.

From Houston: Belize City, Belize

Houston residents can explore Belize’s natural beauty in about two and a half hours, with flights averaging $350 round-trip. Known for its exceptional snorkeling, diving, and lush jungles, Belize is an adventure-filled getaway.

From Miami: San Juan, Puerto Rico

A mere two-and-a-half-hour flight, often below $150 round-trip, takes Miamians to the vibrant streets and beautiful beaches of San Juan. This US territory offers a rich blend of history, culture, and beach relaxation.

From Seattle: San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Seattleites can reach the serene beaches of San Jose del Cabo in about four hours, usually under $300 round-trip. This destination is known for its art scene, tranquil beaches, and exquisite dining, offering a peaceful retreat.

From Atlanta: Montego Bay, Jamaica

A flight of around three hours to Montego Bay, at about $400 round-trip, offers Atlantans a Jamaican retreat. Known for its relaxed atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and lush landscapes, it’s the epitome of a laid-back vacation.

From Boston: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Bostonians can reach Santo Domingo in about four hours for an average of $350 round-trip. This historic city offers a unique blend of colonial history and tropical beaches, making it a captivating destination.

From Denver: San Pedro, Belize

Denver residents can escape to the beautiful Ambergris Caye in Belize in around four hours, with flights a little over $400. This island is a paradise for snorkelers, divers, and beach lovers, known for its stunning barrier reef.

From Washington D.C.: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

With a flight duration of about three hours and average prices around $400, D.C. dwellers can find themselves in the luxurious Providenciales. Known for its pristine beaches and excellent snorkeling, it’s a serene beach haven.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

