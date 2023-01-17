You Could Save Money by Booking Your Vacation Rental By These Dates, According to Vrbo

AJ_Watt / Getty Images

Consumers looking to book private vacation rentals in 2023 may want to get on with making reservations. Places are already booking up for spring break, according to new research from Vrbo. Booking earlier is also advantageous for most would-be vacationers in terms of saving money: you’ll have more time to look around for promo codes and may not have to compete with increased demand for that lovely getaway you had your eye on. Booking in close proximity to a travel date almost always means added costs!

“If you’re looking to book a private vacation home for a major holiday in 2023, mark your calendars with Vrbo’s book-by dates,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, in a press release. “All of these dates are two weeks earlier than they were in years past. Those two weeks can make or break snagging a coveted mountain cabin for a spring break ski trip or a beachside cottage for that annual summer vacation.”

Here’s when to book your vacation getaway if booking a Vrbo rental:

Spring break: Book by Jan. 30.

Memorial Day weekend: Book by April 6.

Summer: Book by April 17.

Fourth of July weekend: Book by May 10.

Labor Day weekend: Book by July 14.

Thanksgiving: Book by Oct. 6.

Ski season: Book by Oct. 16.

Winter break: Book by Nov. 3.

Tips for Summer Bookings

Vacation homes in top summer destinations including Outer Banks, North Carolina — in addition to Cape May and Ocean City, New Jersey — tend to sell out quickly in prime months. Check out alternative destinations if you can’t book in time to get into one of these hot spots.

Destinations that should still have plenty of availability in July, according to Vrbo, include Corpus Christi and Port Aransas, Texas; Blue Ridge, Georgia; Miramar and Rosemary Beach, Florida; Savannah and Tybee Island, Georgia, and Branson, Missouri.

